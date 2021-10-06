Ibovespa drops about 1% and operates below 110 thousand points with inflation and retail data; dollar touches the BRL 5.50

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa registers a drop this Wednesday and already operates below 110 thousand points. Brazil’s leading stock index tracks overseas markets, with new concerns about the global energy crisis and escalating inflation. Data from the Brazilian economy also threw a bucket of cold water on expectations of post-pandemic economic recovery. Yesterday, it was industrial production that came in below expectations, today it was retail sales that disappointed.

The indicator retreated 3.1% in August compared to July. The expectation was for an increase of 0.7%. All categories had a drop, with the exception of clothing and drugstores. For analysts, it is a sign that inflation is already starting to impact sales and the segment’s performance should be more modest in the coming months.

In the United States, a positive fact: the private sector The United States created 568,000 jobs in the private sector in September, above analysts’ expectations. The number is seen as a preview of the payroll, which will be released next Friday (8) and is the most awaited data of the week.

Concerns about fiscal policy and the impediment to the progress of reforms continue to influence business. Political noises also continue. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes accepted the Senate’s invitation to explain the investments he has in companies abroad (offshore). Gudes’ business outside Brazil was revealed in a series of investigative reports called Pandora Papers, published earlier this week. The journalists found that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, also had investments in offshore. He was also asked to provide clarification to the Senate.

At 11:53 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded down 1.32% to 109,002 points.

The commercial dollar, which yesterday reached its highest level in six months, expands gains and rises 0.4% to R$5.506 in purchases and R$5.507 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 rose 0.45% to R$5.526.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 operated at a drop of two basis points, at 7.23%; DI for January 2023 dropped six basis points, at 9.20%; DI for January 2025 fall five basis points at 10.24%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a negative change of four basis points at 10.64%.

In New York, the stock exchanges opened in a fall, eliminating part of the gains from the previous session. At 11:52 am (Eastern time), the Dow Jones retreated 0.81%; the S&P 500 fell 0.93% and the Nasdaq had a negative variation of 1.04%. Shares in the technology sector are once again highlighted in the fall, as they are companies in the process of expansion and their costs are high when interest rates rise.

“The activity and job creation are at a level that makes it possible to reduce incentives [pelo Fed], but just like in Europe, inflation is also a concern in the American sphere”, says Samuel Cunha, an economist at H3 Invest.

The fiscal situation in the United States is also worrying. In Congress, the stalemate between Democrats and Republicans to increase the debt ceiling continues. The issue holds back other projects, such as $1 trillion in infrastructure investments. “We still expect the issue to be resolved by October 18th, however, the risk of default [calote] is relevant”, states the XP report.

Yesterday, rising oil prices helped companies in the sector appreciate. Today, however, investors look to the raw material’s advance as an extra pressure on global inflation. Oil futures return part of the previous day’s gains, but Brent’s barrel for December 2021 is still trading at more than US$82 and WTI’s, for November 2021, above US$78.

“The market reflects this reduction in stimulus in the United States in a negative way and the inflation scenario, which was measured as temporary, generates rumors that may last a little longer and the increase in interest rates can be anticipated in addition to the reduction of stimuli ”, says Cunha.

In Europe, natural gas prices have risen around 400% since the beginning of this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the country is prepared to help stabilize the global energy market. The Russians are natural gas suppliers in Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, Eurozone retail sales advanced 0.3% in August, decelerating from the previous month. The indicator came in weaker than expected, with the reduction in consumption of items such as food, beverages and tobacco.

European stocks retreat. At 11:52 am (Eastern time), the Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, dropped 0.99%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) had a negative variation of 1.07% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) operated at a decrease of 1.41%.

In Japan, the Nikkei closed with the lowest score in six weeks, down 1.05%; in South Korea, the Kospi retreated 1.82%; in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index retreated 0.6%. In mainland China, stock exchanges remained closed due to a public holiday.

The difficult financial situation of the Chinese conglomerate Evergrande remains on the radar. The company may sell one of its subsidiaries and therefore trading in the company’s shares is suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The financial health of other Chinese developers is also a concern, as the real estate sector accounts for 15% of Chinese GDP.

corporate radar

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio reported having produced 31,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in September, 7.6% less than the 33,593 barrels produced in August. From last month’s total, 15,988 barrels were produced in the Frade Field, while the production of the Polvo Field together with the Tubarão Martelo Field, in September, totaled 13,390 boed, affected by production interrupted in two wells due to failure of the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS).

Enaut (ENAT3)

Enauta announces that its total oil and gas production reached 675,600 barrels of oil equivalent in September. The average daily production in the period was 22,500 boe.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or informed that it acquired Hospital Aeroporto, in Lauro de Freitas/BA, for the firm value of R$ 230 million.

The Ebitda forecast for Hospital Aeroporto is R$ 20 million for the 12 months following the operation, with part of the synergies incorporated. According to Rede d’Or in a material fact, the deal “reinforces the institution’s commitment” to its expansion strategy and long-term vision.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol reported that demand for its flights was 36.8% higher in September than a year earlier, when the company and the entire airline industry were still suffering greater impacts caused by the pandemic.

Compared to August, demand rose 0.7% while supply increased 2.1%, according to data released by the company last month. The company said third-quarter demand was 87.5% higher than July-September 2020 and its seat supply rose 38.1% in September and 82.5% in the third quarter, year-on-year.

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

Shares of payment media company Getnet will begin trading on B3 on October 18th. The trading code for the shares will be GETT3 for common shares (which give voting rights), GETT4 for preferred shares (which give preferential rights to receive dividends) and GETT11 for units (groupings of different types of shares).

On Nasdaq, Getnet’s ADS (in effect, the company’s shares traded on the US stock exchanges) will begin trading from October 22nd under the code GET.

As Getnet was born as a payment arm of Santander Brasil, the bank’s shareholders will receive on October 15th, 0.25 common, preferred and unit shares of Getnet for each common, preferred or Unit share issued by Santander Brasil.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale informed that it has suspended copper production at the Salobo mine, in the municipality of Marabá (PA) after a fire. According to the company, it was controlled by emergency teams and there were no casualties or environmental damage. “The affected location is undergoing an assessment and the causes of the fire are being investigated”, says the company in a statement to the market.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras plans to invest around US$1.5 billion to drill 14 wells on Brazil’s equatorial margin over the next five years. The region is considered to be of high environmental sensitivity and, for this reason, oil companies that acquired exploratory areas in this basin ended up not being able to advance in the projects due to lack of licensing. According to the company, Ibama must release the authorization for it to drill at the site soon.

Méliuz (CASH3)

Méliuz released its operational data preview for the third quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with a total of 20.8 million open accounts, an increase of 2.0 million compared to the second quarter, when it reached 18.8 million, and 9.1 million compared to the same period of the previous year, when we reached 11.6 million.

“In the third quarter of 2021 we had an average opening pace of 30,000 accounts per business day, against 39,000 in the second quarter. This reduction was a consequence of the strategy announced during the release of the second quarter results

as for prioritizing the development of the new Méliuz card, whose launch is scheduled for January 2022”, points out the company.

She points out that, since this decision, which took place in the middle of the third quarter, the expected investments for the acquisition of the co-branded card were allocated to marketing campaigns focused on the growth of the shopping vertical. “Once the new App and the new Méliuz card are launched, the expectation is that the number of accounts opened per business day will return or exceed the average presented over the first half of 2021”, he pointed out.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

