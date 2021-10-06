Ibovespa has a negative morning and loses the level of 110 thousand points By Investing.com



Investing.com – The Brazilian market woke up in a bad mood today, with a decrease of 1.20%, to 109,134 points, at 10:27 am. Banco Inter (SA:), Embraer (SA:) and Locaweb (SA:) lead among the declines in the index, while Ambev (SA:), Raia Drogasil (SA:) and Rede D’or stand out among the few increases.

Rede D’or – Rede D’Or (SA:), in Lauro de Freitas/BA, the firm value is R$ 230 million. Assets rise 0.18%, to R$ 66.54.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta announces that its total oil and gas production reached 675,600 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in September. The average daily production in the period was 22,500 boe. The shares fall 3.17%, to R$ 14.34.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale informed that it has suspended copper production at the Salobo mine, in the municipality of Marabá (PA), after a fire. According to the company, it was controlled by emergency teams and there were no casualties or environmental damage. In 2020, Salobo produced 172.7 kilograms tons of copper concentrate. The papers retreat 0.35%, to R$ 74.69.

Goal (SA:) – A , the demand for flights (RPK) grew 36.8%, while the supply (ASK) increased 38.1%. The occupancy rate was 79.1%, down 0.8% percentage point in the annual comparison. Last month, Gol transported 1.6 million passengers, an increase of 47.8% compared to September last year. Assets lose 3.57%, at R$19.45.

Santander (SA:) – Santander informed that the preparatory stages have been completed and all necessary authorizations for the admission of the preferred and common shares of Getnet and respective units for trading on B3 (SA:) have been obtained. In addition, a request was made to register the papers with the SEC (corresponding to the CVM in the United States) in order to list the American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing two Getnet Units each. The shares advance 0.74%, to R$ 36.44.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras plans to invest around US$1.5 billion to drill 14 wells on Brazil’s equatorial margin over the next five years. The region is considered to be of high environmental sensitivity and, for this reason, oil companies that acquired exploratory areas in this basin ended up not being able to advance in the projects due to lack of licensing. According to the company, Ibama must release the authorization for it to drill at the site soon. Assets fall 2.04%, to R$28.82.

CCR (SA:) – A (Pampulha Airport), in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, with a proposal of R$ 34 million, which represents a premium of 245.29% on the minimum fixed grant value defined in the notice.

Furthermore, Andrade Gutierrez informed CCR that other shareholders of the company’s controlling block stated that they have no interest in exercising the preemptive right for the acquisition of the group’s stake in the infrastructure concession company under the contract with IG4 Transport LP. The shares depreciate 0.95%, at R$ 11.48.

Traders Club (SA:) – The , controller of the cryptocurrency trading platform Mercado . The investment of US$ 15 million in 2TM will be made through convertible notes, which correspond to 0.7% of the holding, considering the value of US$ 2.1 billion attributed to the company by the last financing round, of which Japanese group Softbank (T:) participated. Assets fall 1.88%, to R$ 5.74.

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan has joined as an investor and partner of the US-based Fifth Wall Climate Tech fund in an agreement that also gives preferential access to investments in startups developing low-carbon solutions. The papers retreat 0.95%, to R$ 22.89.

Raízen (SA:) – Government interference in the fuel market in Brazil would not be the answer to solving the problem of current high prices, said Raízen’s president, Ricardo Mussa, noting that government officials need to interfere as little as possible. Shares lose 0.84%, at R$7.05.

Marcopolo (SA:) – Marcopolo invested R$1.5 million in the acquisition of a minority stake in the company CTA Participações (CTA Smart), a startup focused on the automation and management of vehicle supply, which has innovative technology to control fuel costs. Assets depreciate 2.37%, at R$ 2.88.

PetroRio (SA:) – PetroRio produced 31,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in September, 7.6% down on August. The papers retreat 1.56%, to R$ 25.86.

Multiplan (SA:) – Multiplan announced the launch of the Golden Lake residential project, a planned neighborhood with 18 towers and 250 thousand square meters in Porto Alegre (RS). The project’s estimated total sale value is R$4 billion, according to Valor Econômico. Shares drop 2.02% to R$18.44.