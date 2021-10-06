Ibovespa suffers cut in projections, but strategists still expect high in the 4th quarter of this year: what explains?

SAO PAULO – Higher interest rates, slowdown and more risks for China’s economy, water crisis threatening growth, 2022 elections approaching, fiscal risks on the radar.

There are many factors that have led several analysis houses to reduce their forecast for the Ibovespa in the short term, with less encouraging projections for 2021.

In just the last three weeks, Itaú BBA has cut its forecast for the Exchange benchmark from 152,000 to 120,000 points, XP has cut its forecast from 135 thousand to 130 thousand, while Safra has cut its projection from 145,000 points to 121,000. .

However, when taking into account the closing of the index in September, at 110,979 points, these expectations still take into account an increase in the Ibovespa in the last quarter of 2021 (respectively of 8%, 17% and 9%). But what explains the optimism, albeit cautious, with the index, despite such a challenging scenario?

In a report, Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li, XP strategists, point out that, historically, the fourth quarter is the one that brings the best returns, looking back over the last 20 years.

While highlighting the challenges, strategists see two potential triggers. The first, a reduction in noise from the macroeconomic and political front in Brazil, which were factors that dragged sentiment down over the past three months and is being priced by the market, and/or if global markets do not enter into a sharper correction.

“Some important things to monitor are the impending energy crisis in China and Europe, the slowdown in China and its impact on commodity prices, and the US market given the high interest rates on long-term bonds.” point Ferreira and Jennie.

Check below the performance of the Ibovespa by quarter since 2001:

Luis Azevedo, Cauê Pinheiro and Silvio Dória, Safra analysts, reinforced their more cautious position and strong downward revision of the Ibovespa for a more challenging economic scenario, aggravated by the persistent high of inflation, corroborating with higher interest rate assumptions and economic growth lower, thus raising the discount rate assumptions and reducing profit growth expectations for the coming years.

In addition, they point out, considering that the price of commodities was a major driver of results in 2021 for some companies with representative weight in the index, the recent fall in the price of raw materials and fears of a further slowdown in Chinese economic growth are factors that may affect the earnings dynamics for the Ibovespa in the coming years.

On the other hand, they see that, on the positive side, despite fears about the Delta variant, the number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 continue to fall in Brazil, while population immunization advances.

Safra points out that most states have low occupancy rates of ICU beds intended for patients with coronavirus, which shows the effects of the vaccine to fight the disease. About 68% of the population received the first dose, while 55% of Brazilians over 18 years of age are already fully immunized, enabling the return of economic activities and reducing the risk of a new wave of contamination.

“This fact may be something relevant for the recovery of results of some companies such as insurance companies (life and health), physical retail and the service sector (hospitality and tourism)”, assess the bank’s strategists.

They also point out that, considering an analysis of price over earnings (P/E) expected for 2021, a recent deterioration in Ibovespa multiples is noted, which attribute to the uncertainty about the continuity of the fiscal balance, a scenario of higher interest rates, weaker GDP growth looking to 2022 and lower commodity prices (especially metallic ones) looking forward, which should lead to a fall in Ibovespa earnings per share in 2023.

“However, although we understand that the scenario has changed, we believe that the current stock exchange price correction has been exaggerated (given that the Exchange currently trades at a price multiple over expected 2022 earnings of 9.2 times, according to our projections, slightly above the Bloomberg consensus of 8.44 times and a 17% discount to the average of 11.15 times). In our analysis for the end of this year, we assume that the appreciation of the Ibovespa will happen more from the perspective of multiple expansion (since we assume that the Ibovespa will trade at 9.78 times the profit of 2022, at the end of 2021)”, evaluate .

Safra’s strategists estimate that the Ibovespa’s expected P/E 2022 (according to the number of consensus) is below the historical average (8.44 times versus 11.15 times average), incorporating the uncertainty about the fiscal balance , higher interest rates and lower GDP growth looking to 2022.

Marcelo Sá, Itaú BBA strategist, in turn, emphasized at a press conference earlier this month that, at first, the Ibovespa is not as cheap as you might think, and the investment bank’s view of the stock market is more negative , citing inflation as the main point to monitor at the moment. But other factors also include fiscal debates, interest rate hikes in Brazil, potential changes in US monetary policy and the direction of commodities given the risks linked to China.

The strategist recalls that, based on data from the last report on Ibovespa’s forecast change, on September 14, the Ibovespa price/earnings multiple was 8 times, against a historical average of 11.6 times, which the leaves, when looking at the standard deviation, at the lowest point in the range. However, excluding Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) from the account, the Ibovespa P/E goes up to 12 times, against 13 times the average. “It’s still cheaper than the average, but not that much cheaper…”, he pointed out.

For the strategist, the forecast for the Ibovespa at 120 thousand points at the end of the year – that is, above the current level – would depend on a relief in inflation, which in turn could lead the Central Bank to raise interest rates less. The higher rates intensify the stock market’s competition with other asset classes as an investment option and some stabilization in China.

“But we still have to keep an eye on commodities. If there is a very strong slowdown in China, with an impact not only on iron ore, but also on agricultural commodities, this will also have some impact on the Brazilian economy,” said Sá.

Actions on the strategists’ radar

Bank of America, in turn, reiterated last Tuesday its overweight exposure (recommended position above the market average) for Brazilian stocks within the portfolio for Latin America.

Strategists David Beker, Paula Andrea Soto and Carlos Peyrelongue, from the American bank, see opportunities in bank shares, companies exposed to the reopening of the economy, inflation players and some names with international positioning, such as Petrobras), JBS ( JBSS3) and WEG (WEGE3).

BofA also recommends exposure to shares of companies exposed to the economic growth cycle, such as e-commerce companies and payment methods. Analysts point out that these securities have performed below the market average in recent months because higher discount rates impacted longer durations (average cash flow terms). However, they say they keep these assets in their portfolio “as they remain optimistic in the long term”.

In this reopening thesis, there is room for traditional retail companies and mall administrators. Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Natura (NTCO3) are mentioned in the Latin American portfolio of BofA and Grupo Soma (SOMA3) and Multiplan (MULT3) in the Brazilian assets portfolio. In fuels, Raízen (RAIZ4) was added and Cosan (CSAN3) was removed from the bank’s portfolio.

Itaú BBA adjusted its stock market shopping list to include Eneva (ENEV3), Energisa (ENGI4) (more defensive companies) and Assaí (ASAI3), while it removed Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Méliuz (CASH3) (more sensitive companies). interest rate hikes) and Bradesco (BBDC4) (affected by a more uncertain macro scenario).

XP, in turn, made three changes to its portfolio for October, removing B3 (B3SA3) and including Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), excluding Lojas Americanas (LAME4) and including São Martinho (SMTO3), in addition to the weight of Network D ‘ Or (RDOR3) be reduced from 15% to 10%. The month’s portfolio also includes the names of WEG (WEGE3), Arezzo (ARZZ3) , Localiza (RENT3), Klabin (KLBN11), Multiplan (MULT3), Vale and Assaí (ASAI3).

Safra, on the other hand, points out that, despite believing that most of the risks that led to an increase in future interest rates are already in prices, it prefers a more focused exposure to more resilient sectors, with the capacity to pass on inflation and/or less sensitive to fluctuations of domestic economic activity. “In this line, we see the sectors of Telecommunications, Health, Financial Services and Transport as good alternatives”, point out the strategists.

In the financial sector (non-banking), Safra’s strategists prefer BB Seguridade (BBSE3). In retail, they like Lojas Renner, “a name of high quality in apparel retail with an excellent track record of results in past crises, which benefits from the reopening of the economy”.

In shopping malls, the preference is for Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), by valuation and by the expectation of a good recovery of results linked to its good operational indicators. In healthcare, Rede D’or is preferred in a resilient sector capable of passing on inflation, in addition to having a well-defined growth strategy looking to the next few years.

In commodities, the recommendation is also for the oil and gas sector, through Petrobras. “We see PETR4 trading with a discount of more than 30% to the historical average when we look at the EV/Ebitda [valor da empresa sobre o Ebitda], while the oil price appreciation, together with the maintenance of the fuel price policy, tends to support its actions.

Finally, in transport, strategists highlight CCR (CCRO3) for its good history of capital allocation, the pipeline of infrastructure projects that will be auctioned and the recovery of results with the return of the circulation of vehicles and people in the reopening process of the economy.

