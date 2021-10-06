Ibovespa takes off from abroad and practically makes zero gains for the day; dollar closes at the highest rate in six months

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa ran up, but decelerated in the last hours of trading and closed on Tuesday (5) with moderate gains. A timid advance compared to the previous day’s fall and the appreciation of stock exchanges abroad. The first week of October will soon close and Brazil’s main stock index is still far from recovering from the losses of September, when it had its worst performance in eighteen months. Abroad, the market had a day of truce, with PMI indicators, which are considered a thermometer of economies, at levels considered healthy.

Oil prices reached the highest levels in seven years, which on the one hand helped to increase the value of shares of oil giants around the world, but on the other hand, it contributes to the concern about the global escalation of inflation – one of the main concerns of the investors of the moment. Yields on US Treasury bonds with longer maturities rose again today, with expectations of higher prices and, consequently, higher interest rates as early as next year. But that didn’t stop the New York stock market from having a bull day as investors took the opportunity to buy discounted stocks.

Here in Brazil, the industrial production data came in worse than expected, with a drop of 0.7% in August compared to July, the third fall in a row. During this period, there was an accumulated loss of 2.3%. The data were released this Tuesday (5) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Analysts believe the performance should directly impact third-quarter GDP and force a round of growth revisions for the year.

“The discontinuity in global production chains is evident, largely due to the lack of raw materials and inputs for the production of final goods. In addition, the impact of repressed demand and higher production costs, on the supply side, remain on the horizon,” says Simone Pasianotto, chief economist at Reag Investimentos.

The Ibovespa rose more than 1% today, but ended the day close to stability, with a slight increase of 0.06% to 110,397 points. The business volume was R$ 29.376 billion.

The commercial dollar rose 0.71% and had the highest closing price since April: R$5.484 in purchases and R$5.485 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 advances 0.39% to R$ 5.497 in the after market.

“The feeling that interest rates in the United States may rise at the end of next year draws resources to the dollar and other currencies, especially emerging countries, are devaluing”, explains Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 had a slight increase of two basis points, to 7.24%; DI for January 2023 advanced four basis points at 9.26%; DI for January 2025 rose five basis points at 10.30%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a positive change of six basis points at 10.69%.

The performance of the Ibovespa was well below that of the New York Stock Exchanges. The Dow Jones Index closed up 0.92%; the S&P 500 advanced 1.05%; and the Nasdaq ended Monday with gains of 1.25%.

Tech stocks, the most penalized by yesterday’s slump, rose again. Facebook has publicly apologized after being down for more than six hours, hurting business worldwide. The company said there was an internal configuration error, denied the hypothesis of a cyber attack and ruled out data leakage.

For Daniel de Paula, founding partner of Nexgen Capital, the combination of higher interest rates and fiscal uncertainties prevents the Brazilian stock market from expanding gains. “The fixed income market is already offering double-digit returns in the long term, which takes away the attractiveness for the local investor. If the ‘gringo’ doesn’t come, we fall more than outside and rise less too”, he explains. Higher interest also increases companies’ cost of capital, which impacts the stock price.

Political noises also persist. The Senate approved invitations for Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto to explain their investments in offshore (companies incorporated abroad).

Guedes and Campos Neto may also be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The PGR said on Monday that it will open preliminary investigations to investigate offshores linked to both, cited in reports of the “Pandora Papers” case.

But the external scenario also continues to worry. In the American Congress. Parliamentarians continue to discuss the possibility of raising or suspending the US debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said again today that if the spending ceiling is not raised, the US economy could fall into recession.

In Europe, the price of natural gas hits a record with the restricted supply, while oil prices do not stop rising. Brent price for December 2021 is now traded above US$ 82. WTI for November 2021 is close to US$ 80. Raw material prices rose again after the Organization of Exporting Countries of Oil and Allies (Opep+) maintained the production level for November at 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Although concerns about global inflation remain on the radar, stock markets in Europe are also taking advantage of the moment of relief in the markets and closed sharply higher. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 1.17%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) advanced 0.94% and Frankfurt (DAX) rose 1.05%.

Investors are also keeping an eye on China, which is also experiencing an energy and real estate crisis. The shares of Evergrande, segment giant, continue with interrupted trading. The company is expected to sell some of its assets in an attempt to alleviate approximately $300 billion in debt. But the plight of two other Chinese real estate companies is also worrying: Fantasia Holdings and Sinic Holdings are cash-strapped and haven’t paid off debt. Analysts estimate that the real estate sector accounts for 15% of Chinese GDP.

