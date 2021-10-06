In landmark decision, WHO indicates broad vaccination against malaria in regions with high transmission | Health

In a historic decision, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended the broad vaccination of children against malaria for populations in regions with high transmission rates, such as sub-Saharan Africa.

The recommendation was made after analyzing the results of a pilot program that is still ongoing in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. In all, the study reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.

The WHO indication is for the application of the vaccine “RTS,S/AS01” in a schedule of 4 doses in children from five months of age: the objective is to prevent the disease and reduce the impact of malaria among those who are contaminated.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“In addition to the existing tools to prevent malaria, using this vaccine could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” said Tedros. In its statement, the organization highlights other measures that must be maintained, such as the use of mosquito nets with insecticides.

WHO assesses that the vaccine had a “high impact” in real life, with a significant reduction (30%) in cases of severe and deadly malaria.

According to the WHO, malaria is the leading cause of illness and death among children in sub-Saharan Africa: more than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

