In presentation to the selection, Arthur Cabral cites goals and gratitude to Ceará: ‘club that designed me’ – Play

the attacker Arthur Cabral he spoke for the first time with the press wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team. Summoned by tit for the triple round of South America qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the athlete showed gratitude to the Ceará – his first professional club -, as well as mentioning the affection of Alvinegro fans.

“It’s very important to me (Ceará). It was my first team, when I was 16. I spent four years in Ceará, where it is a club that is in my heart, I have every gratitude. If I’m here today, I owe a lot to Ceará. It was the club that designed me, that gave me the opportunity, where I became a professional and could do what I love and go on with my life.The gratitude is immense.To this day, the fans have immense affection for me and I try to give back in the best way. I also have a lot of affection for them.”

The call-up for the main Brazilian team is the first in Arthur Cabral’s career. And the 23-year-old striker set his goal to be on coach Tite’s next lists.

“The main objective, for sure, is to try to make the best impression possible, giving my best in training, on a daily basis, at all times. For those who are being called up for the first time, the main objective is to feel the taste of being called up again. That’s my biggest focus today.”

The status of top scorer in Europe in the 2021-2022 season, with 20 goals scored in 16 games, accredited the Basel-SUI striker to the national team, also highlighting the learning and evolution experienced in the old continent.

“I really believe that it evolves a lot in Europe, especially in terms of tactics. I’m also a very young player, I arrived in Europe at the age of 21, so I’m going through a process of evolution. As I say: I’m always looking for evolution. I’m better than I was last year, next year I want to be much better than I am today. I was able to learn a lot in Europe. They value the technical and tactical part a lot, in Swiss football even more. helped me a lot to be able, today, to be wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team.”

See other points of the press conference

message to father and family

“I’m very happy. These last few days have been fantastic. I’ve been talking a lot with my family, they’re happy. I didn’t just make one dream come true, but that of my entire family, of many friends. I try to keep up with my father as much as possible (Hélio Cabral – Campinense assistant), because of the time difference, I can’t watch all the games, but I’m rooting for him, all over Campinense. On my vacation I even went there, I did some training with them. , humble, and deserve to get that access (to Series C).”

What to expect

“You can expect the best Arthur Cabral. A lot of people are getting to know me now, they are really trying to find out who this Arthur Cabral is. And Arthur Cabral is the player who gives life from the first to the last minute on the field, who tries to help as much as possible. , not only scoring goals, of course he’s the one that comes most in evidence, after all it’s football’s goal… but running for my teammates, fighting. You can expect a very fighting player, who will try to help in every way on the field. “

Reference in selection

“Ronaldo Fenômeno, for sure, has been a reference since he was a child. Since I started to understand, to follow football, I’ve always been very inspired by him. I had no idea that I would be a center forward, a striker in football, and I already had him. as a great reference. I already admired it, I was already looking for it. It’s a great reference I have.”