In search of alliances, Lula will even talk to Bolsonaro’s allies

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Brasília over the weekend for a new round of talks with political leaders. The goal is to forge alliances for the 2022 elections. In the agenda, which should run at least until Thursday (7), the PT leader intends to expand the range of contacts beyond the left, including politicians from political parties who support the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Lula will meet with parliamentarians from the PP and PL (parties of the Centrão, the main government support bloc in Congress); MDB leaders; the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG); the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab; and even with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), an ally of Bolsonaro.

The list of parliamentarians from the Centrão who will meet with the PT has been kept confidential by the former president’s advisors. The objective, according to organizers, is to avoid reprisals by the Bolsonaro government against these parliamentarians.

“I want to talk to everyone who wants to talk to me. Because Brazil needs to be renegotiated,” Lula said during a meeting with the PT bench last Monday (4).

With left acronyms, Lula negotiates for the PT to give up spaces in the states

In a hotel near the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Lula has already received the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, and other PSB leaders. The PT is trying to close the PSB’s support for his presidential candidacy in the first round of the electoral dispute next year. In exchange, Lula has already signaled that the PT will give up its own candidacies in states like Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo to support the names of the PSB.

The recomposition between PT and PSB, mainly in Pernambuco, has been led by Lula, after the split that occurred between the leaders of the two parties in the dispute for the Recife mayorship in the 2020 elections. The expectation is that Paulo Câmara will run for the Senate, while the former mayor Geraldo Júlio is the head of the slate in the dispute for the state government. In this case, the PT could indicate a name for the vacancy of vice, and so far, the name of senator Humberto Costa is the most quoted.

“We are dialoguing and looking for the best path for both parties. We need unity among all those who are against everything that Bolsonaro represents”, said Humberto Costa, who attended the meeting between Lula and the Chamber.

In addition to the governor of Pernambuco, the former president met with the governors of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT); from Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT); from Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT); and from Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

According to PT leaders, the dispute for the governments of the Northeast will be essential for Lula’s political strategy in 2022, as the region concentrates the largest portion of the PT’s electorate. However, these politicians fear Bolsonaro’s advance in the region, given the new social programs such as Auxílio Brasil and Minha Casa Verde Amarela, for example.

Still in Brasília, Lula gathered PT benches in the Chamber and Senate for a Monday breakfast. According to the leaders present, a review of the latest demonstrations against Bolsonaro was presented to Lula. Also included in the conversation was the “shielding” made by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in relation to the impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.

“This meeting has a strategic role. The main one is to unify the speech and analysis of former president Lula, the PT’s national leadership and the National Congress. In other words, what is the PT’s strategic role to face what Bolsonaro is doing, and how to build a more and more just Brazil”, said Deputy Enio Verri (PR), PT’s deputy leader in the Chamber.

Centrão and Rodrigo Pacheco are targeting the PT

In addition to leaders from the left, former president Lula will meet on Wednesday (6) with parliamentarians from the PP and PL, two parties that make up the Centrão, Bolsonaro’s main support bloc in Congress.

The PT will also be able to meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, but there is still no confirmation of the agenda. The meeting has been articulated by the PT bench in the Senate, which supported the name of Pacheco in the dispute for the presidency of the House earlier this year.

A meeting between the two was even scheduled during Lula’s last visit to the capital, in May this year, but ended up canceled hours earlier by the president of the Senate and by the PT’s team. At the time, Planalto Palace showed discomfort with the meeting, as Pacheco also had Bolsonaro’s support for his election as president of the Senate.

Now, with the distance between Pacheco and Bolsonaro, PT leaders believe that the meeting should take place without political weariness. The president of the Senate has been approached by the PSD, chaired by Gilberto Kassab, to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022. But, according to PT members, “possible candidacies” will not be on the agenda of the meeting.

A meeting between Lula, Kassab and part of the PSD bench is also scheduled to take place. Despite signaling that his party will have its own candidacy in the 2022 dispute, Kassab has had conversations with the PT since the beginning of the year.

At a dinner with the MDB bench, Lula will meet with Ibaneis

One of the main chiefs of the MDB, former senator Eunício Oliveira (CE) intends to host a dinner for Lula at a meeting that will include the presence of other leaders from EDB, such as former president José Sarney and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha. Also invited will be former senators Romero Jucá (RR) and Edison Lobão (MA), along with Veneziano senator Vital do Rego (PB).

Of the guests, only Ibaneis Rocha remains close to President Bolsonaro and argued that the dinner with the PT will not have an electoral nature. “I don’t see it that way. I, for example, am answering the invitation of a fellow member”, minimized the governor of the Federal District.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) was invited, but declined the invitation, as he intends to meet with Lula only after the delivery of Covid’s final CPI report, which should take place on the 20th of this month. Despite this, Calheiros has already signaled that he will support Lula’s candidacy for Planalto in 2022.

After having his bill for reelection to the Senate defeated in 2018, host Eunício Oliveira intends to fight for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies next year for Ceará. Since Lula regained his political rights, Eunício and other emedebistas caciques have been working for a recomposition between the MDB and the PT for the 2022 dispute.