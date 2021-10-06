In testimony to the CPI, the head of ANS announces the installation of technical direction at Prevent Senior | Covid’s CPI

The director of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Paulo Rebello, announced this Wednesday (6) in testimony to Covid’s CPI the establishment of a technical direction at the Prevent Senior operator.

Rebello was called to give testimony to explain any actions taken by the ANS in the face of complaints involving Prevent during the pandemic. g1 tries to contact the operator.

There are allegations that the operator has tested remedies proven to be ineffective in patients with Covid and omitted the disease on death certificates (Find out below what Prevent says).

“The operator will be notified of the indication of the establishment of a Special Regime for Technical Management, which has a specific rite that will be duly observed by ANS technicians. This special regime is intended for closer monitoring of ANS, not being its final objective the removal of the operator from the market, but guaranteeing the maintenance of the quality of care for the beneficiaries,” stated Rebello.

Later, in another moment of the testimony, Rebello explained that the technical director does not have management power, but rather will monitor the company’s activities.

“The technical director does not have management power, but he monitors and can request various information from the operator to see how his work flow is going, if there is any situation that might point him out to be sensitive. Then we go and intervene more harshly, more specific,” he explained.

According to Rebello, beneficiaries can be “quiet” because assistance will continue to be provided by the operator.

Senators questioning

Then, senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) questioned whether the ANS had decided to implement a technical direction at Prevent. Rebello then replied, “Yes, senator.”

Next, the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), asked when the technical direction will work at Prevent. Paulo Rebello, then, replied that a preliminary report still needs to be completed.

“The agency has an internal rite, and we are going to start the technical direction, that is, sending a technical director to monitor the flows and processes within the operator on a daily basis,” he added.

Knowledge of complaints

According to the director of ANS, the agency became aware of the complaints involving Prevent through the CPI.

“Such situations were never directly reported to the agency, they did not appear in the periodic monitoring carried out by the ANS,” he added.

The version, however, contradicts information from the CPI itself. According to the commission’s vice-president, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the ANS was informed in 2020 of the complaints about Prevent.

Prevent Senior admits changed covid records

The executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, testified to the CPI in September this year.

To senators, Batista Junior admitted that the operator:

changed the medical records of patients with Covid to exclude the diagnosis from the records, but that this would only be to know who no longer had the disease; the company denies it;

used ineffective drugs against Covid , such as chloroquine, but only with the consent of patients or their relatives, and that physicians had the autonomy to prescribe them or not;

, such as chloroquine, but only with the consent of patients or their relatives, and that physicians had the autonomy to prescribe them or not; did a study with patients that they took these drugs just to monitor the cases and that the survey was not a scientific study.