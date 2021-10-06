In the WhatsApp blackout, Telegram won 70 million ‘refugees’, says the app’s founder

NEW YORK – Messaging apps Telegram and Signal saw new user downloads and sign-ups soar during the “blackout” of Facebook platforms, including WhatsApp, on Monday for nearly six hours.

Signal said on Tuesday on its Twitter profile that it has gained “millions” of new users. Already founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, needed the numbers: 70 million new participants on his platform.

“We welcomed more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” said Durov on his public channel on Telegram to set the record in user registration of the app created eight years ago.





The collapse of WhatsApp, along with the social networks Instragram and Facebook, the same group, left the approximately 2.7 billion people who use the messaging app around the world without communication.

The losses of one were the gain of others. Twitter remained online and became the main means of information about what was happening with the competing networks. Facebook itself used the rival to communicate with its users about the problem.

The executive director of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, played with the situation during the blackout, also tweeting a kind of welcome to the orphans of the rival’s platforms.

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were down for nearly six hours on Monday Photo: DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

He also tweeted endorsing Signal as a viable WhatsApp replacement, and amplified activist Edward Snowden’s request to his followers to abandon the Facebook app altogether. Signal has a policy not to collect user data.

Thousands of rooms on the Clubhouse audio-chat app were buzzing with many people talking about the Facebook platform crash, a company spokeswoman said, saying only that all metrics for the app had gone up.