In the WhatsApp blackout, Telegram won 70 million ‘refugees’, says the app’s founder

NEW YORK – Messaging apps Telegram and Signal saw new user downloads and sign-ups soar during the “blackout” of Facebook platforms, including WhatsApp, on Monday for nearly six hours.

Signal said on Tuesday on its Twitter profile that it has gained “millions” of new users. Already founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, needed the numbers: 70 million new participants on his platform.

My fault: Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s blackout and disputes accusation that he prioritizes profit over safety

“We welcomed more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” said Durov on his public channel on Telegram to set the record in user registration of the app created eight years ago.

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were down for nearly six hours on Monday Photo: DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

The collapse of WhatsApp, along with the social networks Instragram and Facebook, the same group, left the approximately 2.7 billion people who use the messaging app around the world without communication.

‘How much?’ Twitter CEO joins the joke after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram go down

Know more

To the point What do patients who refuse the vaccine say in the hospital?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Everyone ‘ON’ again; Complaint against Facebook reaches US Senate; and the Nobel Prize in Physics





The losses of one were the gain of others. Twitter remained online and became the main means of information about what was happening with the competing networks. Facebook itself used the rival to communicate with its users about the problem.

No contact and no business:the balance of a day with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram offline

The executive director of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, played with the situation during the blackout, also tweeting a kind of welcome to the orphans of the rival’s platforms.

He also tweeted endorsing Signal as a viable WhatsApp replacement, and amplified activist Edward Snowden’s request to his followers to abandon the Facebook app altogether. Signal has a policy not to collect user data.

In the absence of whatsApp: Merchants resort to SMS, the old ‘torpedo’, to reduce sales losses

Thousands of rooms on the Clubhouse audio-chat app were buzzing with many people talking about the Facebook platform crash, a company spokeswoman said, saying only that all metrics for the app had gone up.