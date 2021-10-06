In training, Tite nominates Guilherme Arana to start the national team against Venezuela – 05/10/2021

Coach Tite did the first training session for the Brazilian team with the group practically complete before the game against Venezuela. The activity today (5), in Bogotá, Colombia, indicated that Guilherme Arana will start playing on the left flank.

If this is confirmed in the lineup on Thursday (7), the Atlético-MG player will have the first opportunity in the main selection — he was Olympic champion in Tokyo.

Arana’s presence among the starters could be noticed in the final stretch of the training broadcast on CBF TV, when Tite placed the reserves on one side of the field: and there was Alex Sandro. Yesterday, the Juventus full-back mentioned that competition in the national team was strong.

“Not only on the left side, but in all positions, it is always very difficult, but also very healthy, the dispute for positions in the Brazilian team. We have great players, we can name four to five names in each position. I feel good, the other full-backs are doing very well in their clubs and, when they come to the Seleção, they demonstrate their values. The dispute between us is healthy, we always try to show our best,” said Alex Sandro.

From the design in Tite’s positional training, it was also possible to verify that Fabinho emerges as a substitute for Casemiro. One of the captains of the national team, the Real Madrid player has not yet appeared in Colombia because he had a “personal problem”, according to the national team. According to GE, the steering wheel had an inflammation in the tooth.

As Neymar is suspended for the game against the Venezuelans, the offensive formation of Brazil will also have Paquetá, Éverton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol.

In defense, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, for now, make up the duo, despite Militão’s good performances in the last round of the qualifiers.

The team will still do one more training in Colombia before traveling to Venezuela, where it plays on Thursday (7). Afterwards, Brazil returns to Colombian soil, as it will face the home team, on Sunday (10). The FIFA date ends in Manaus, against Uruguay, on the 14th.