Instagram announces end of IGTV

Today (5), Instagram ends IGTV, its platform for publishing long videos launched in 2018. The tool’s exclusive app is renamed “Instagram TV” and becomes part of the common feed posts, which now have a limit extended duration for up to 60 minutes.

When it opened, IGTV had the proposal to compete head-on with more established channels, such as YouTube, but its proposal didn’t stick — even with several attempts and an app entirely focused on it. The format even gained an exclusive button on Instagram’s main screen, but it didn’t last long until the social network dropped it.

IGTV even received integration with Instagram direct messages, which made it possible to follow videos with friends and family by video call (Image: Playback/Instagram)

The dedicated app will be maintained (at least for now) and will serve as “a place for people to go when they want to watch videos,” a company spokesperson told The Verge website. Currently, “Instagram IGTV” has 10 million downloads from the Play Store alone — a small number when compared to the main app, which already has more than 1 billion installations.

After that period came TikTok, which further undermined IGTV’s popularity. The growing trend towards short video consumption has served to further sink Instagram’s long post format, which itself has turned its efforts to craft a direct competitor to the emerging model, Reels.

Redundancy didn’t favor the overshadowed IGTV either. As Instagram industry head Adam Mosseri well mentions, users have difficulty distinguishing what is a common post, a Reels and an IGTV. Over time, the formats became so similar in purpose and interface that you could barely tell what kind of content it was.

Hence, the format began to lose space to its brother Reels both in the app itself and in the integration with Facebook, and even advertisements began to appear in shorter formats. So, there was no escape, the IGTV was sealed and it was only a matter of time before a significant change happened.

The change to the IGTV app starts to be released this Tuesday, so it’s only a matter of time before it appears on your cell phone. No functionality should be added to the program, so there’s no reason to be anxious about the update.

Source: The Verge