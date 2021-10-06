Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down; know what’s going on

Nothing new under the sun. Around 12:45 this Monday, 4, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users reported system instability. The problem accused is the 5xx Server Error, which indicates “server error”.

There are four types of 5xx Server Error:

500: when the problem is internal, with a script malfunctioning or a process failing;

when the problem is internal, with a script malfunctioning or a process failing; 501: when access requirements are not met by the server;

when access requirements are not met by the server; 502: bad gateway or bad server response;

bad gateway or bad server response; 503: system temporarily unavailable, being charged or defective, for example.

The most common mistake is the 503 and there is nothing that can be done. You can even try to update the apps and restart the phone, but it won’t do any good. It is also no use reconnecting the internet route. The business is to wait for the company responsible for Apps resolve the issue.

Including the instability in services quickly became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, a network that hardly goes off the air and serves as an “information center” about problems on other platforms.

Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook already falling off twitter as usual. pic.twitter.com/uksLOZw6Dn — Jonathan Figueiredo (@thanfigueiredo) October 4, 2021

Twitter after Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook fall again pic.twitter.com/qzTCyAayxk — ℰ𝓁𝓋𝒾𝓈 ℒ𝒾𝓂𝒶 #ForaSSR (@elvisonlima91) October 4, 2021

It’s obvious that zuckerberg hates poor whatsapp and instagram went down well on the worker’s lunch breakpic.twitter.com/bwQr3JGm1G — Sincere Carminha 🆗 (@QueenCarminha) October 4, 2021

THE CH contacted Facebook’s advisors, who said: “We are aware that people are having difficulty accessing our apps and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.“.

Users have been complaining about Instagram’s recurring instability, which is hardly 100% working. Content creators say they are being affected by the changes being made frequently. O App is delivering little and demanding a lot from its users. So it gets complicated…