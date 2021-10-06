Intel Alder Lake mobile: up to 14 cores and support for DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5

Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M will be series focused on notebooks

Lots of information about the next generation Intel Core Alder Lake for Desktop are already all over the internet. Now the WCCFtech website has access to Complete roadmap of 12th generation processors, but aimed at notebook. The information details two series: Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M, both mobile.

The series Alder Lake-P will feature higher performance processors, equipped with up to 14 cores in the high-end SKU. The cores will be divided into 6 Golden Cove (large cores, high performance) and 8 Grace Mont (small cores, basic tasks). Input SKU will have 10 cores (2 Golden Cove + 8 Grace Mont). both will have XE graphics with up to 96 execution units.

These processors will support Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E. Regarding RAM, Alder Lake-P chips will support so much LPDDR5 and DDR5. Intel must first release the variant with LPDDR5 support. This new series will replace Tiger Lake H45, H35, and UP3 CPUs. Processors in this series will have TDP between 12w and 45w. They will be identified as U15 (mainstream), U28 (performance) and H45 (enthusiast “fine”).

As for Alder Lake-M CPUs, the strongest SKU will have the maximum of 10 cores (2 large cores + 8 small cores), with consumption between 7W and 15W. Unlike the Alder Lake-P line, this one will not support DDR5 memories, only LPDDR4X and LPDDR5, in addition to the standard PCIe Gen 4. This series will replace Tiger Lake UP4 CPUs and will be labeled U9 (ultra thin)



– Continues after advertising –

There is also a top-of-the-line variant for Alder Lake mobile, identified as H55, which is not mentioned on the roadmap. This SKU will have up to 16 cores (8 large cores + 8 small cores) and consumption between 45W and 55W, but Xe graphics with only 32 execution units.

Intel partners are expected to begin production of the Alder Lake-P-based notebooks in early November and that deadline is expected to run until March. Production deadlines for Alder Lake-M CPUs are between January and April of next year. The periods of both series will pass through CES 2022 and there is a possibility that official details will appear there.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech