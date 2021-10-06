Intel Announces Loihi 2 Neuromorphic Processor

Company to demonstrate new devices at event this month

THE Intel presented your new neuromorphic processor, called Loihi 2. This new device is a evolution of Loihi, launched in 2017 by the company, which aims to make the systems in More Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI).

O Loihi project was a bet by Intel in the area of neuromorphic hardware, being a chip that try to emulate a human brain when sending stimuli of different intensities, unlike standard binary signals. Now how Loihi 2, the promise is that the new hardware deliver more performance, with processing up to 10 times faster and more energy efficient.

in addition to the new chip, Intel also announced Lava, a structure of open source software to development of neuro-inspired apps. According to Mike Davies, director of Intel’s neuromorphic computing laboratory, source code opening is being made to accelerate the process of commercial viability, by software convergence with the use of the platform in the field. Thus, the developers can start to build neuromorphic computing applications without the specialized hardware and thus contribute to the source code base.

Intel news provide tools at the application development for real-time processing, problem solving, adaptation and learning.

neuromorphic computing

Among the goals of this computing area one of them is to try simulate a neural structure and the brain operation. For this, the processors linked to neuromorphic computing work from constant learning coming from information it receives from computer chips.



In other words, the more information the computer receives, the more it “learns”. Between the practical sectors of activity of neuromorphic computing are image, gesture and voice recognition.

THE Intel It has two neuromorphic systems based on Loihi 2, the Oheo Gulch and Kapoho Point. O Lava Software Framework is available for free download from GitHub. In the next Intel Innovation, in 27th and 28th of this month, the company owes thepresent and demonstrate tutorials on Loihi 2 and Lava.

