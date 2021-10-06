Intel CEO Says: “AMD’s Leadership Days Are Over”

Pat Gelsinger acknowledges AMD’s good work, but says that now “it’s over”

After being very convinced, in a recent interview, about airIntel’s take for lost CPU market share, this time Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, says that rival AMD did a “solid job”, but now “it’s over” with the arrival of Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPUs, next generation Xeon processors.

In an interview with CRN, Intel CEO kept the posture from someone who knows what he’s doing. He makes it very clear that the company will regain its leadership with “aggressive actions”. “So, this time when people were saying ‘hey AMD is leading’ is over,” Gelsinger said.

“We are back with a clear vision of what it takes to be a leader in all dimensions: product leadership, chip ‘packaging/encapsulation’ leadership, process leadership, software leadership, undisputed leadership in critical workloads like AI, graphics, media, performance. That’s what we’re going to do with aggressive actions and programs in the coming years,” the Intel CEO makes it clear.

Pat Gelsinger says “these are the best products in their category”. “We have the best supply situation. We have the best quality software. The most respected and revered technology brand in the industry,” says Intel’s CEO. “Intel is back“, ends.



– Continues after advertising –

Despite various leaked information about the next generation Intel Core Alder Lake, and Xeon Sapphire Rapids CPUs, Intel itself has not detailed anything about these products. But even though it’s quiet about its creations, we know that the company is expanding its business by building new factories to produce its own chips and outsourcing its services to others.

According to a Mercury Research survey, AMD grew 4.2% year over year in the CPU market, and reached 22.5% of this market in the second quarter of this year. “We have 80% market share. We have an incredible brand that our partners and customers want and believe in,” comments the Intel CEO. “AMD has done solid work over the past few years. We’re not going to take away the good work they’ve been doing, but it ended up with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids“.

Some previous rumors show that Intel’s next-gen high-end CPU, the i9-12900k, should be able to compete “on par” with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, outperforming it in some tests. The same competition should happen when the Zen 4 based Ryzen Raphael CPUs arrive. Whether Pat Gelsinger is convinced or a bluff will only be known in the next few chapters of this story.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: CRN