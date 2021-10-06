Internal Revenue Service Launches New Shared Registration Platform

The Internal Revenue Service announced this Monday (4) b-Cadastros, a new platform with blockchain technology that shares registration data with public agencies and associated entities.

The initiative in partnership with Serpro makes it possible for data from the CPF, CNPJ, CAEPF, CNO and Simples Nacional databases to be shared.

The platform allows a composition of bases that is more suitable for each specific case. For example, an agency will be able to access all bases, or only the CPF base, or only the CPF and CNPJ bases, or any composition that is more convenient, according to the access authorization provided by the Tax Cooperation and Integration Advisory (Ascif).

Installation is carried out in an automated manner. After the implementation procedures, the contracting party receives a copy of the requested data. Updates are made one day after registration at the Federal Revenue’s bases, that is, the changes made today will be updated tomorrow morning in the local base installed in the contracting party’s structure.

Hiring b-Registrations

To contract the platform, interested parties must send the authorization request to the Advisory Office for Cooperation and Fiscal Integration (Ascif), through the e-mail address [email protected], informing the name and CNPJ of the body or entity, as well as the databases of interest. Ascif will respond to the e-mail providing more details about the next steps.

Once authorized by Ascif, the contract will be made directly with Serpro, and it will be up to the agency to reimburse Serpro directly for the service.

The bodies and entities involved are instructed to request only a set of bases necessary for their public policies, and should be responsible for keeping the information received and informing citizens of the treatments that will be done with their personal data, when this is the case.

b-Records

The new platform is one more option that the IRS offers for data sharing, replacing the form of sharing through database replication, which will be discontinued after December 31 of this year.

The new solution represents greater protection for the data that will be transferred between the Internal Revenue Service and the contractors, enabling the data to be updated in the contractor’s environment faster and at a lower cost. These features can be translated into more security and lower cost to society.