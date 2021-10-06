iPhone 13: Test reveals Apple was modest when comparing A15 to Android rivals

Apple changed its own rules a little when announcing the iPhone 13. That’s because instead of comparing the new A15 Bionic chip with its predecessor, A14 Bionic, it chose to highlight how much better it is compared to the competition.

This raised doubts about the performance jump in relation to the previous SoC, and it was proven that the gains were minimal, as in this generation the company seems to have bet more on versatility. But independent tests are showing that Apple still owns the fastest chip in the cellphone market — by far.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

At its event Apple argued that the A15 Bionic achieved 50% more performance than powerful Android rivals, but the Anandtech portal showed that the abyss is a little bigger. The processor did 62% better than the Snapdragon 888 in performance tests.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to the portal, the results are achieved thanks to the excellent performance of the four efficiency cores — responsible for balancing use with battery drain — supported by two others responsible for high-stress tasks. Thus, the A15 Bionic does better than Qualcomm’s platform, which uses a very high-performance one-core structure, three balance, and four energy conservation.

As such, Apple made few performance changes in 2021, but appears to have been confident that this would not compromise its leadership in this regard. As announced at the September event, the iPhone 13 gained at least 1h30 more autonomy, which is also the result of improvements in the SoC of cell phones — along with slightly larger batteries.

Greater chance of throttling

One issue noted is that the new internal component design hinders the chip’s heat dissipation in GPU tasks. Previous models had a better design in this regard. But still according to the portal, even eventually dealing with throttling — performance reduction caused by high temperatures — the A15 Bionic manages to deliver more processing power than competitors.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

The numbers are even 30% (four GPU cores) to 50% (five GPU cores) better than Android rivals when the phone goes from an idle state to intense testing. In constant activities, which generates internal heating, the performance is still sustainably superior to rival models between 10% and 30%.

Remember, the new iPhone 13 may arrive in Brazil very soon. Prices have already been announced, and one model that should benefit from the chip’s improvements is the iPhone 13 mini, which in the previous generation was criticized for its battery life.

In 2022, Apple may discontinue the more compact model and offer an iPhone 14 Max. It could be a model focused on those who want a big screen and don’t want to pay the price of an iPhone Pro. The larger body should allow an equally better battery, increasing the battery autonomy of the most “basic” iPhones.

Source: Anandtech, Phone Arena