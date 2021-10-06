IRS launches new application that centralizes services

Seeking to centralize and offer functionalities in a simplified way, Serpro, a technology company of the Federal Government, developed for the Special Secretariat of the Internal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) the Federal Revenue App.
With this, Brazilians now have access to various services and information from the Federal Revenue in the palm of their hand in a single application, including information on Income Tax, which also has a specific application.
With the app, the taxpayer can consult the declaration and the IRPF refund, in addition to filling out and submitting the declaration; consult and monitor processes in progress at the institution and data related to the individual; check the number of active employees in eSocial; register economic activities; as well as view RFB units. It is also possible to access news and content from the IRS channel on YouTube.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, the objective is to seek simpler solutions, aggregated by type of user, without the taxpayer having to waste time looking for various channels to access the services. The expectation is that, by the end of next year, all the features of the main RFB applications will be unified in the Federal Revenue App.
Currently, the app brings together the following functions already available in the apps:
- IRPF
- Physical person
- Home eSocial
- e-Process and Electronic Refund Request
- Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Compensation Statement (PerDcomp)
- Registration System of Economic Activities of Individuals (CAEPF)
- Service Management Support System (Saga)
In this first version, however, it is still necessary to keep these applications installed on the mobile device in order to have access to some functionalities in the Federal Revenue App.
It is worth noting that authentication in the application is performed through gov.br, which provides access to services and information in a more secure way, according to the user’s authentication level.