IRS launches new application that centralizes services

Seeking to centralize and offer functionalities in a simplified way, Serpro, a technology company of the Federal Government, developed for the Special Secretariat of the Internal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) the Federal Revenue App.

With this, Brazilians now have access to various services and information from the Federal Revenue in the palm of their hand in a single application, including information on Income Tax, which also has a specific application.

With the app, the taxpayer can consult the declaration and the IRPF refund, in addition to filling out and submitting the declaration; consult and monitor processes in progress at the institution and data related to the individual; check the number of active employees in eSocial; register economic activities; as well as view RFB units. It is also possible to access news and content from the IRS channel on YouTube.