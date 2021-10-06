Is Lenovo Ideapad 3i good? See notebook price and technical sheet | notebooks

The Ideapad 3i is a notebook from Lenovo that was introduced to the public in March 2021. The 15.6-inch screen device was launched as a direct successor to the Ideapad S145, one of the most sought after in Brazil in 2020. You can find it for prices starting at R$2,399.

Storage can be via SSD, HD or hybrid solutions, which combine the two technologies. The processor can vary between Intel Celeron, Core i3, i5 and i7 10th generation. Laptops are limited to 8GB of RAM in their factory versions. As for the operating system, there are versions with Windows 10 or Linux.

1 of 7 IdeaPad 3i is ultra-thin at 1.9 cm thick and weighs from 1.7 kg — Photo: Publicity/Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is ultra thin at 1.9 cm thick and weighs from 1.7 kg — Photo: Publicity/Lenovo

Lenovo Ideapad 3i datasheet

Price: from BRL 2,399

from BRL 2,399 Processor: Intel Celeron N4020; Intel Core i3-10110U; Intel Core i5-10210U; or i7-10510U

Intel Celeron N4020; Intel Core i3-10110U; Intel Core i5-10210U; or i7-10510U RAM memory: 4GB DDR4 or 4GB DDR4 + 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4

4GB DDR4 or 4GB DDR4 + 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4 Storage: 128GB or 256GB SSD; HDD 500GB or 1TB

128GB or 256GB SSD; HDD 500GB or 1TB Video card: Intel UHD Graphics; NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB; Intel UHD Graphics 600; or Intel Iris XE Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics; NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB; Intel UHD Graphics 600; or Intel Iris XE Graphics Operational system: Linux or Windows 10

Linux or Windows 10 Screen: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: HD or Full HD

HD or Full HD Doors: 2x USB (3.2) Gen 1, 1x USB (2.0), 1x HDMI, 4×1 Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Port

2x USB (3.2) Gen 1, 1x USB (2.0), 1x HDMI, 4×1 Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Port Drums: 2 cells 35 Wh

2 cells 35 Wh Weight: from 1.7 kg

The Ideapad 3i is a model that stands out for its ultra-thin design, which makes it a good option for users who need easy transport, because the product can be carried in a backpack, for example, without major difficulties. Its structure is built in straight lines with slightly curved edges, which makes its finish more refined.

The notebook is available in silver color with black detailing on the screen. The dimensions are as follows: 36.2 cm in width, 25.3 cm in depth and 19.9 cm in height. Another highlight of the model is the weight, which starts at 1.7 kg, according to the manufacturer.

2 out of 7 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has 256GB of memory, but lets you use the storage in a hybrid way with HDD slot — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has 256 GB of memory, but allows to use the storage in a hybrid way with HDD slot — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo

In the most varied versions, the Ideapad i3 can deliver good performance for users looking for a model focused on productivity. The computer must meet the demands of users from different professions or to study at a distance. It features hybrid storage, and you can use HD, SDD, or both at the same time.

The Ideapad 3i datasheet brings two models of graphics systems. Intel i3 and i5 processor computers are equipped with an integrated or dedicated 2GB NVIDIA MX330 graphics card, which can ensure image editing, video editing, and performance for everyday application use. The i7 version has an Intel Iris XE Graphics graphics card that promises to run demanding applications and sophisticated games.

3 of 7 The IdeaPad 3i is Lenovo’s latest model launched in Brazil — Photo: Divulgação/Lenovo The IdeaPad 3i is Lenovo’s latest model launched in Brazil — Photo: Divulgação/Lenovo

In terms of RAM, the Lenovo laptop can have versions with 4 GB DDR4 and models that add 4 GB SO-DIMM DDR4. Storage is provided by SSD with 128GB and 256GB options or HDD in 500GB and 1TB versions. The notebook operating system also varies and can be found with Windows 10 Home 64, Windows 10 Home in S and Linux.

The Ideapad 3i has a 15.6 inch screen and versions with HD and Full HD resolution. The model still stands out for using 84% screen. The anti-glare treatment allows for use even in environments that contain high incidence of external lighting.

4 of 7 Screen resolution can vary between HD and Full HD — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo Screen resolution can vary between HD and Full HD — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo

The Ideapad 3i’s technical sheet points out that the model achieves a nine-hour autonomy with a full charge. Thus, users get a good amount of time away from the sockets, which can be useful for those who work when moving around with the device.

The computer’s battery consists of two cells and 35 Wh. According to Lenovo, duration and charging time change with usage, settings and other factors. The manufacturer points out that “actual results may vary”.

5 of 7 The IdeaPad 3i is only available in silver color — Photo: Disclosure/Lenovo The IdeaPad 3i is only available in silver color — Photo: Disclosure/Lenovo

The notebook has a camera with HD quality, which promises good resolution for video calls, and the Privacy Shutter feature, a kind of manual latch that completely covers the image sensor. Some versions of the Ideapad 3i may even have a camera with one or two built-in microphones.

The computer is equipped with two 1.5W power speakers. In addition, the Ideapad 3i versions integrated with Windows operating system have Dolby Audio certification that promises greater sound immersion for movies, series, music and games. It is possible to choose a specific mode with the app.

6 of 7 Ideapad 3i — Photo: Publicity/Lenovo Ideapad 3i — Photo: Publicity/Lenovo

The notebook interface includes two 1st generation USB 3.2 ports; one USB 2.0 port; an HDMI connection; 4-in-1 card reader, you can connect SD, SDHC, SDXC and MMC models; an audio combo with headphone and microphone jack. As for connectivity, the computer has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Ideapad 3i’s price may vary according to the version chosen, catering to various consumer profiles. The notebook is available for starting at R$2,399 in the basic version, with Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of DDR4 soldered memory and 500 GB HDD. The Intel Core i3 version is available for as low as R$ 2,999.

The intermediate version with Intel Core i5 processor starts at R$ 3,599, in the Linux version, and R$ 3,277, in the Windows version. The version of the laptop with Intel i7 is the most expensive, and costs R$ 4,799. All models are warranted for one year by Lenovo.

7 of 7 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has alphanumeric keyboard for greater productivity — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has alphanumeric keyboard for greater productivity — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo

