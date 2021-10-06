It is reckless to rely solely on the IR project as a source for Bolsa Família, says Pacheco – 10/05/2021 – Mercado

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), considered this Tuesday (5) to be “reckless” that the creation of the new social program to replace Bolsa Família counts only on the income tax reform bill as compensation , noting that the proposal has not even been voted on by the Senate.

The senator once again assured that the House will vote on the IR bill in due course and highlighted that the discussion on precatório, which is in charge of the Chamber of Deputies, should also provide fiscal space for the creation of the new social program.

He also stated that there are alternatives, legal business mechanisms that can be used to resolve the payment of court orders with respect to the expenditure ceiling.

“It may even be appreciated (the IR bill) by the Federal Senate, but it is not reasonable, and it is even reckless for us to bet our chips only on this project,” said the president of the Senate.

By affirming that the new Bolsa Família is seen as a priority by Congress, he defended that a funding source be found, all possibilities being exhausted, so that a project not yet deliberated is not used as the only source of support.

Pacheco also said that rising fuel prices are the “hot topic” and again defended that, in addition to a tax solution, Petrobras should assume its social role.

Earlier, the president of the Senate, at an event held by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), had said that the responsibility for financing a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família cannot lie exclusively in the lap of the National Congress.

“We cannot place in the lap of the National Congress this responsibility of approving a structuring project as a condition for some social project, which is the one with the most popular appeal, the most electoral appeal,” said Pacheco.

“I think this discussion does not take place, there has to be a technical discussion, responsible in relation to the tax model and obviously finding ways to support Bolsa Família,” he added.

“You can’t have this discussion, Bolsa Família is fundamental, maybe everything that unites us here as the immediate purpose that we have is to generate conditions for people to lower income and survive due to everything that we’re going through in Brazil, but we have to have creativity,” he said.

Even so, the president of the Senate stated at the CNI event that it is possible to approve and sanction the IR reform this year. According to him, there will be changes in the tax model, although not to the desired extent.

The proposal to reform the Income Tax, already approved by the Chamber, is in the Senate and has been pointed out as one of the bets, along with the PEC dos Precatórios, for the government to have fiscal space in order to increase the social program that will replace the Bolsa Família.

Also present at the meeting, the rapporteur for the reform of the Income Tax in the Senate, Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), was decisive in saying that he will give his opinion in his time and not in what the Ministry of Economy wants.

“I don’t work in a hurry or work under pressure. The pressure, the emotional blackmail, of saying: ‘ah, if you don’t approve, Brazil won’t be able to provide Renda Brasil to the poorest.’ can you make a temporary program that doesn’t need the approval of the Income Tax bill, can you expand the emergency aid?”, he asked.

“So you can’t want to make an Income Tax reform that affects all companies in Brazil and also several individuals with this type of blackmail, I won’t say emotional, but tax,” he amended.

The rapporteur said that he considers double taxation the possibility of taxing profits and dividends prior to the approval of the bill, as was the content of the text passed through the Chamber.

“The taxation of profits and dividends has to be based on the approval of the law, not profits and accumulated dividends, there will be a lot of litigation, it will only be good for the law firm,” he said.

The senator warned that it is still necessary to do the math to achieve a reduction in the tax burden.

The rapporteur suggested the legalization of games as a way to generate revenue and said that it could generate revenue of R$ 70 billion for the country.