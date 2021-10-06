“It’s like a coach who bets on the opponent’s victory,” says offshore attorney Paulo Guedes

On Tuesday (10/05), the Federal Attorney in Goiás, Goiás, criticized the fact that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes owns an offshore company. The head of the federal portfolio maintains accounts in tax havens, according to the list revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ), of which, in Brazil, the metropolises, the Piauí magazine, the Public Agency and the Poder360 newspaper.

“The person responsible for the economic policy of a country keeping their savings in a tax haven abroad is like the football coach who bets money on the victory of the opposing team, right?”, wrote the prosecutor on Twitter. See the post:

The person responsible for the economic policy of a country keeping their savings in a tax haven abroad is like the football coach who bets money on the victory of the opposing team, right? — Helio Telho (@HelioTelho) October 5, 2021

The president of the Central Bank, Campos Neto, also has business abroad. In response, Guedes and Campos Neto state that they declared to the Federal Revenue Service the existence of these companies outside the tax domicile. Although the practice is not considered illegal, it raises questions about the transparency of these commercial transactions.

On Monday (4/10), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) decided to initiate a preliminary investigation into the offshore company opened in a tax haven by the Minister of Economy.