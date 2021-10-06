Ivete and Simone sing together and finalists of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ are defined; check out best moments | The Masked Singer Brazil

With that, Arara, Gata Espelhada, Monstro and Unicórnio are the finalists of the reality show. And we even had a new form of tips in the program. 👀 Want to stay on top of everything that happened? Play at the best moments! ⤵

Check out the best moments of the eighth episode of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Opening with the right foot ✨

Ivete and Simone open the program singing together

O feat that I was waiting for 🥰 Veveta and Simone opened the night with “Tocando em Frente”, by Almir Sater, and “Nuvem de Lágrimas”, by Fafá de Belém. It was awesome! And internet users noticed a small detail… the difference in height between the two 😂

Unicórnio shows ‘Eu Já’ sign on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Who ever, right? 😂 The game ended up on the stage of The Masked Singer Brazil. The jurors asked questions to the masked, who had to respond with small signs saying “I already” and “I never”. Let’s see what they said?

Unicorn – Taís Araujo asked “Have you ever dubbed a movie, a cartoon character?” Answer: “I already”

2 of 4 ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Ivete Sangalo plays with the “Eu Já” and “Eu Nunca” signs in the semifinals — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Ivete Sangalo plays with the “Eu Já” and “Eu Nunca” signs in the semifinals — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Finalists defined 🏆

With 28% of audience votes, the Monster was the first confirmed finalist on the reality show and celebrated sooooo. THE Macaw was not left behind and was the second participant to reach the grand final, with 25% of the votes. And, to complete the trio, mirrored cat was chosen by the judges!

Monstro celebrates being chosen as the first finalist for ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Arara celebrates and twirls on stage in semifinal — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Gata Espelhada sends kisses in the semifinal of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Pause for… Rodrigo Lombardi with a little piece of Monster’s costume! The presentation was so lively that the judge found a stuffed animal on the bench 🥰 Edu Sterblitch took the opportunity to joke: “Rodrigo is making DNA”. 😅

3 of 4 Rodrigo Lombardi finds a piece of Monster’s costume at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Rodrigo Lombardi finds a piece of Monster’s costume at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

But wait, the fourth finalist remained to be defined! alligator and Unicorn faced each other in a final combat. The Unicorn cheered the judges up with a danceable version of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and was chosen by our detectives. 💃🕺 Come see it again ⤵

Unicorn sings ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

Simone hits one more and Mart’nália is unmasked

Yeh, it was really her under the Alligator costume! 😍 Mart’nalia was the eighth participant to leave the reality show. And Simone, our card-carrying detective, took another one! Look how the moment of revelation was 👇

One more mask reveals itself

4 of 4 Mart’nália hugs Ivete Sangalo when unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Mart’nália hugs Ivete Sangalo when unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

