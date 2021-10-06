Janssen wants to give a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the US; understand

Pharmacist requested authorization from the country’s regulatory agency for emergency use of the second dose; studies show that new application increases protection levels by 94%

EFE/EPA/SANDER KONING In a statement, the drugmaker adds that the booster dose given six months after the first phase increases antibody levels nine times



the pharmacist Janssen requested the regulatory bodies of the U.S an authorization for the emergency application of the booster dose of the immunizing agent against the Covid-19 in adults. The announcement was made on Tuesday, 5, when the company presented positive test results to the US Food and Drug Administration, the FDA. Currently, the vaccine, which was applied in Brazil, is a single dose. However, according to the studies presented, immune boosting two months after the first application generated 94% protection against symptomatic infections and 100% against severe forms of the disease. “Our clinical program has found that a booster of our Covid-19 vaccine increases the levels of protection for those who received the single dose by 94%,” said Janssen’s global director of research and development, Mathai Mammen. In a statement, the drugmaker adds that the booster dose given six months after the first phase increases antibody levels nine times. The company is awaiting FDA approval and plans to submit the results to the World Health Organization (WHO).

*With EFE