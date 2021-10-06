Japan and Singapore passports are the most powerful in the world; Brazilian drops to 20th | Tourism and Travel

The passports of Japan and Singapore are the most powerful in the world in 2021, according to consultancy Henley & Partners, which conducts an annual survey.

In the ranking, it takes into account the number of destinations that passport holders from certain countries can access without a prior visa.

The Japanese document has been at the top of the global ranking since 2019. Singapore’s had fallen to second place in 2020. Now, both make it possible to visit 192 countries without a previous visa.

The Brazilian passport, which allows entry into 170 countries without a previous visa, dropped to 20th place – in 2020, it occupied the 18th. In the consultancy’s history, which starts in 2006, the best position was the 16th, in 2016.

Tied with Brazil is the Argentine passport. The least accepted is the Afghan passport.

The Most Powerful Passports of 2021:

1. Japan, Singapore (accepted in 192 destinations without a previous visa)

2. Germany, South Korea (190)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain (189)

4. Austria, Denmark (188)

5. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland (187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland (186)

7. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (185)

8. Australia, Canada (184)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182)

The least accepted passports in 2021:

109. North Korea (39 destinations)