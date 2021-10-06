Jeff Bezos talks about the persistence of Amazon Games and celebrates the success of New World ⋆

On September 28th, new world, the long awaited MMORPG from Amazon Games, finally made its official debut. Although many people are expecting a good start to the game’s trajectory, the fact is that the results achieved surpassed all expectations and the game broke important records. And yes, the game’s success was so great that even the “boss” of the Amazon, Jeff bezos, decided to speak up… let’s check what he said?

It was through Twitter that Amazon’s commander, Mr Jeff Bezos, celebrated the success of the MMORPG New World. The executive made a point of recalling some of Amazon Games’ failures, in order to show how the devs “turned around”. He mentioned that he is very proud of the team’s persistence and highlighted that obstacles encountered along the way have helped the company to evolve within the video game industry. In short, the statement was a summary of a growth process that started with failed games like Crucible and is entering a new phase, driven by the success of New World.

It’s always good to remember that Amazon Games is involved with the release of the MMORPG Lost Ark, which will take place next year, and recently partnered with an indie developer focused on mobile games, meaning the company is really getting ready to repeat New World’s success with other projects and expanding its influence on the gaming industry. And since we are talking about an organization with an absurd “firepower”, we can only hope for better and better games.

