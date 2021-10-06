J&J seeks authorization for Covid-19 booster dose in US

Johnson & Johnson announced, on Tuesday (5), that it has delivered data to the US regulatory agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the authorization of emergency use for a booster dose of its vaccine against Covid-19 — developed by its pharmaceutical arm, Janssen — in people over 18 in the United States.

J&J said the application includes data from an advanced-stage study that concluded that a booster dose given 56 days after the initial dose provides 94% protection against symptomatic cases of Covid in the United States and 100% against severe disease. , at least 14 days after application of the booster dose.

Although scientists are divided over the need for booster doses against Covid at a time when many people in the United States and other countries have yet to receive vaccines, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced the initiative to apply an extra dose in August to boost protection against the Delta variant of the new, highly transmissible coronavirus.

second dose

J&J’s request comes after the FDA last week scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert committee to discuss whether to authorize a second dose of the company’s single-dose vaccine.

The FDA has already authorized a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech for people over 65, people at high risk for severe forms of the disease, and those who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Pfizer has also asked the FDA to extend this authorization to all people over the age of 16, but the regulatory agency has decided to limit the scope of the authorization on the grounds that evidence has shown the enhancement is beneficial to older people and people exposed to greater risk.

J&J said it intends to hand over the data to other regulatory bodies, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups.