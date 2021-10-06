Jô isolates himself in the arena’s artillery and celebrates the Corinthians fans’ return: “Motivation is another one” | corinthians

The 34-year-old scored a goal in Itaquera for the 28th time. He left behind the mark he shared with Paraguayan Ángel Romero, who between 2014 and 2019 scored 27 times inside Corinthians.

The team’s top scorer this season, with nine goals scored, the center forward celebrated the return of the fans to the arena.

– Great joy in seeing this wonderful crowd again. I miss that we were. We recognize that it was necessary for us. We left behind, but we had our heads in place to seek the turn. I keep working to take advantage when opportunities appear – said Jô.

See the ranking of top scorers in the arena:

Job: 28

Romero: 27

Jadson: 24

Warrior: 15

Rodriguinho and Vagner Love: 14

Asked if he feels hurt by the criticisms suffered throughout the season, Jô just went back to praising the Corinthians fans.

– There’s no way to be hurt by a wonderful crowd. I was born into the club, I accept all kinds of criticism, but I know that most support me. This is part of football. And as I said, having them here at the stadium is wonderful. The motivation is certainly different – he replied.

Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, against Sport, at 4:30 pm (GMT), on Ilha do Retiro, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.