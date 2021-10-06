João Pessoa vaccinates seniors aged 67 or over with a booster dose against Covid-19, this Wednesday (6) | Paraíba

João Pessoa continues the immunization campaign against Covid-19 and, this Wednesday (6), makes the application of the booster dose in seniors over 67 years and in health professionals. Both groups must have taken the 2nd dose or single dose 180 days ago.

Adolescents aged 17 without comorbidities will also be immunized, as well as people between 12 and 17 who have comorbidity, permanent disability, or pregnant and postpartum women. Vaccination also goes to the public who are 18 years old or older without comorbidities. Immunosuppressed individuals will also continue to be immunized with the booster dose, with an interval of 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen. There is no need to schedule any of the groups.

There will also be application of the second dose for those who received the first from CoronaVac 28 days ago and from AstraZeneca or Pfizer 90 days ago. In gyms, the population can be immunized from 8 am to 12 pm; at drive-thru stations, the hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Anyone who has any questions about vaccination can send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 98600-4815 (8am to 5pm).

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo, SUS Card, CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa. For the second dose and for the booster dose, only the vaccination card and a personal document with a photo are needed.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) advises that, for those who are immunosuppressed, it is necessary to present a medical report, which will be held in place for the purpose of proof.

Vaccination posts are also open to receive non-perishable food donations. After collection, they will be distributed to charities and families affected by the effects of the pandemic. The collection and distribution are part of a joint initiative by the City of João Pessoa and the State Government.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in João Pessoa this Wednesday (6):

12 to 17 years old with comorbidity

12 to 17 years old with permanent disability

12 to 17 years pregnant and postpartum women

17 years old without comorbidity

Immunosuppressed

Seniors over 67 years old

health workers

Professor Oscar de Castro School (Cross of Arms)

Anayde Beiriz School (Industry District)

Raimundo Nonato Batista School (Gramame)

Américo Falcão School (Varjão)

Lieutenant Lucena Cultural Center (Mangabeira)

Dom Helder School (Valentina de Figueiredo)

IFPB (Jaguaribe)

Violeta Formiga School (Mandacaru)

Seraphic School of Nobrega (Tambaú)

Olívio Ribeiro Campos School (Banking)

Queen Mother Sanctuary (Airclub)

UFPB, access by HU (Castelo Branco)

Mangabeira Shopping (also for pedestrians)

Unipe (Cold Water)

Lyceu Paraibano (Center)

Fenelon Câmara School (Geisel)

Fiep (Trenches)

Durmeval Trigueiro School (Varjão)