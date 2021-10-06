Jornal Nacional passes the cloth to Paulo Guedes and becomes the target of criticism

This Tuesday (5th), the Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, became the target of criticism on social networks for passing the cloth on to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The station had so far silenced the case of the millionaire offshore Paulo Guedes, exposed in Pandora Papers.
According to the DCM, the reason for the defense is because the Marinho family has an account in a tax haven. Paula, granddaughter of Roberto Marinho, daughter of João Roberto, appeared in the 2016 Panama Papers, when offshores created by Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca were revealed. Globo included her and the then general director of the group, Carlos Schroder, stars of a list of fourteen names linked to the Brazilian media.
Dreadnoughts International, an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean, was created in 2014.
At the time, Guedes was an economist and partner at Bozano Investimentos.
In the following months, he would contribute US$ 9.54 million — the equivalent, today, to more than R$ 50 million — in the offshore account, at a branch of the Crédit Suisse bank, in New York.
On Twitter, netizens criticized the newspaper and made several Guedes memes.
Check out the repercussion below:
Oh, oh, see… #National Newspaper wiped it off for Paulo Guedes.
And viewers are how? pic.twitter.com/juHX1ld0I1
— Don’t Follow You, Don’t Follow Me😉 (@PeacenLove_cris) October 5, 2021
What a dull note about Paulo Guedes on @national newspaper
Imagine if it were the PT GOVERNMENT huh .. it would be the entire newspaper blasting away.
There’s a globe.’
Cloth Strainers.#PandoraPapers #PandoraLeaks this guy was already supposed to be fired.
Shame 🤮🤨
— Andrea 🌻 🚩🏴 (@AndreaV01039030) October 6, 2021
Paulo Guedes got richer, pushing the poorest into poverty
it’s the #JN protected this bastard
hard to know which is the worst.#PandoraPapers#globonews #CnnBrasil #G1 #JG #J10 #On Agenda #National Newspaper #JornaldaRecord
— Max Abramo (@AbramoMax) October 6, 2021
the problem of #JN
and of Globo’s journalism in general, it’s this cynicism, this hypocrisy
of those who criticize Bozonaro and its crimes, but protect Sérgio Moro and Paulo Guedes.#globonews #JN #CnnBrasil #G1 #JG #On Agenda #National Newspaper #JornaldaRecord
— Max Abramo (@AbramoMax) October 6, 2021
@national newspaper shameful accomplices of corrupt and thieves of Brazilian money.#National Newspaper PAULO GUEDES’ lawyer
— Paulistano (@Paulist73064654) October 6, 2021
Jornal Nacional, spokesperson for Paulo Guedes…
— IORRAN (@IORRAN60) October 6, 2021
This thing with Paulo Guedes with the offshore is as if he were coach of the Seleção, betting a lot of money on the team’s defeat and choosing only a bad player 😐 #National Newspaper pic.twitter.com/6xaCOv6OOw
— DiGamer80 (@digamer80) October 6, 2021