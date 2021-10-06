Jornal Nacional passes the cloth to Paulo Guedes and becomes the target of criticism

This Tuesday (5th), the Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, became the target of criticism on social networks for passing the cloth on to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The station had so far silenced the case of the millionaire offshore Paulo Guedes, exposed in Pandora Papers.

According to the DCM, the reason for the defense is because the Marinho family has an account in a tax haven. Paula, granddaughter of Roberto Marinho, daughter of João Roberto, appeared in the 2016 Panama Papers, when offshores created by Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca were revealed. Globo included her and the then general director of the group, Carlos Schroder, stars of a list of fourteen names linked to the Brazilian media.

Dreadnoughts International, an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean, was created in 2014.

At the time, Guedes was an economist and partner at Bozano Investimentos.

In the following months, he would contribute US$ 9.54 million — the equivalent, today, to more than R$ 50 million — in the offshore account, at a branch of the Crédit Suisse bank, in New York.

Twitter

On Twitter, netizens criticized the newspaper and made several Guedes memes.

Check out the repercussion below:

Oh, oh, see… #National Newspaper wiped it off for Paulo Guedes. And viewers are how? pic.twitter.com/juHX1ld0I1 — Don’t Follow You, Don’t Follow Me😉 (@PeacenLove_cris) October 5, 2021

What a dull note about Paulo Guedes on @national newspaper

Imagine if it were the PT GOVERNMENT huh .. it would be the entire newspaper blasting away.

There’s a globe.’

Cloth Strainers.#PandoraPapers #PandoraLeaks this guy was already supposed to be fired.

Shame 🤮🤨 — Andrea 🌻 🚩🏴 (@AndreaV01039030) October 6, 2021

Jornal Nacional, spokesperson for Paulo Guedes… — IORRAN (@IORRAN60) October 6, 2021