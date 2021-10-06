José Alfredo demands explanations from Maria Marta

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) discovers the link of the past that unites maria marta (Lilia Cabral) to Silvian (Othon Bastos). Who tells the truth is Blush (Marjorie Estiano), who breaks into the businessman’s car.

Suspicious, he expels his aunt from Cristina (Leandra Leal) from her car. However, he keeps the matter in his head and goes to talk to his wife. “Why did you always hide that you were married to Silviano?“questions the commander. “Because he asked me, that’s all. And because I had the nobility to understand his reasons“answers the empress.

“The nobility of having an ex-husband as a slave“, returns the father of Maria Clara (Andreia Horta). “Prevent him from being humiliated by you“, says Marta. “Wait, so you hid for years and years from your husband and your entire family that you were married to another man because of me“says the lover of Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa).

“You wouldn’t miss the chance to skewer poor Silviano. It would be a big deal to know that my ex-husband is inside our house and is his employee. I keep imagining the terrible comments you would make in front of him“argues the veteran.

