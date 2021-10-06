José Alfredo tries to kill Fabrício Melgaço

in the final stretch of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) discovers all the tricks of Jose Pedro (Caius Blat). The commander reveals that his son is Fabricio Melgaço they are the same person and decide to go on the attack.

He breaks into his son’s room and looks for the pink diamond. When he sees his father, Pedro is startled. “I came to take back what is mine, José Pedro… Or would it be better to call you Fabrício Melgaço?”, fires the commander.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“In his holy ignorance, he never heard the word regicide. But I’ll tell you what it means: that’s what they called cursed people who, in the times of monarchies and empires, had the courage to kill a king, put itending his tyranny,” Peter answers.

“If it’s me you’re talking about, I can guarantee you that you’ve learned the wrong lesson, because if anyone here is going to die, it’s you. you damn“, returns José Alfredo, who then tries to suffocate his son. When seeing the scene, maria marta (Lilia Cabral), who has always been at her son’s side, smashes a vase to her husband’s head.

“Run away, Zé Pedro… Get away from here!” she screams. Seeing the heir flee, she tells her husband that she didn’t know anything. “I’m just as amazed as you are. I couldn’t bear to see my son killed by his own father. Now if you think he’s a bad guy, go after the police“justifies it. José Alfredo, on the other hand, goes after Josue (Roberto Birindelli) and asks for a gun.