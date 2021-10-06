Joseph receives Potiphar in prison and despairs: “To be killed?”

In the next chapters of Genesis, Potiphar (Valley Perré) will decide to visit Joseph (Juliano Laham) in prison to better understand the boy’s version of the rape charge. Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) who denounced the servant, saying that he tried to abuse her, prompting the immediate arrest of the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo).

It turns out that it was all a setup by the nymphomaniac, who wanted at all costs to have sex with the employee. Still skeptical that Joseph could do such a thing, Potiphar wants to understand why he says Nepheriades is lying. “Lord Potiphar… you know your wife. Only you can judge why she is doing this“, declares the prisoner.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Potiphar bothers and disguises once more. “What are you saying is that Nepheriades was uncomfortable with your services and made up this story to get rid of you? That’s it?“, asks the betrayed husband, not wanting to admit that he knows how unfaithful his wife is.

José looks at Potiphar as if to say “you know it’s not that” and doesn’t answer, just lowers his head. Potiphar sighs. “Joseph, you were accused before witnesses. All evidence points to you. The servant confirms that

you were at home when Nepheriades screamed. She had her clothes with her”, says the boss.

José shakes his head, disagreeing. “I can’t exonerate you without blaming someone“, explains Potiphar. Disappointed, José tries to understand better. “You can’t exonerate me without blaming your wife, that’s what you mean, isn’t it?“he asks, mocking.

“So are you going to let me get killed? Will you let me pay for a crime I didn’t commit?”, asks José, not satisfied. Potiphar looks down, not wanting to look at Joseph and speaks, returning to his serious posture. “You will not be killed. It’s the only thing I can do for you right now. Postpone your judgment until some other solution is found”, sums up Potiphar.

Joseph’s eyes fill with angry tears, but he holds on tight. He just looks disappointed at Potiphar, saying nothing, and the rich man is embarrassed and disguises himself.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the Daily, up-to-date summary of Genesis chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.