Judge interrupts the fight and says that ‘this is not the CPI’

A harsh discussion between the representative of the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) and the defense of Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, interrupted the first testimony at the hearing of the process that investigates the death of the 4-year-old child.

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro began today (6) the hearing of witnesses in the Henry Case. Monique and former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho (non-party), are defendants in triple-qualified murder. Stuck in Bangu 8, he follows the session via videoconference, while Monique attended the hearing in person.

The discussion took place between prosecutor Fábio Vieira dos Santos and lawyer Thiago Minagé, who defends Monique. Vieira was conducting the interrogation of police chief Henrique Damasceno, responsible for investigating the case at the 16th Precinct (Barra da Tijuca), when Minagé interrupted to try to challenge a question.

Annoyed, the prosecutor raised his voice and shouted: “You respect your profession and this judgment.”

The lawyer replied: “I don’t even see you.” The MP-RJ representative then replied: “If you are blind, it is your problem.”

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio, also raised her voice, trying to end the discussion. She referred to the frequent riots that occurred during Covid’s CPI depositions in the Senate.

“This is not the CPI, here we are to hear the witness”, he chided. As tempers remained high, she went back to warning the prosecutor and the lawyer. “I have nothing to do with this, with your little fights. This is not going to turn into a circus or debate,” said the judge.

In his testimony, Damasceno was asked about the conduct of Monique and Dr. Jairinho. He highlighted that, at no time, the two showed grief over the loss of the child.

“I learned from the police that while Monique was giving a statement, Jairinho made an absurd joke. Saying: ‘My wife is in a room with three men,’ trying to be funny,” Damasceno reported.

At another time, the police chief confirmed that Monique took a selfie with Jairinho at the police station on the day they both testified.

11 witnesses for the prosecution were called, according to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. Among them, in addition to Jairinho’s parents and stepfather, are Ana Carolina Ferreira Netto, Jairinho’s ex-wife, and Thayná de Oliveira Ferreira, the boy’s nanny.

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro ordered the defense witnesses to be heard on another date. The list has not yet been released.