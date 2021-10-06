Justice pledges Roger Abdelmassih’s assets at his son’s request – 10/06/2021

The São Paulo Court ordered the seizure of assets of former doctor Roger Abdelmassih, sentenced to 181 years in prison for sexual crimes against patients.

The attachment was made at the request of Vicente Abdelmassih, who sued his father because of the embarrassment and damage that the scandal caused in his family, personal and professional life. Roger was ordered to pay compensation for moral damages which today, with interest, fine and correction, is calculated at R$ 83,865.

The ex-doctor defended himself in the lawsuit arguing that his son was “trying to benefit from an unfortunate episode in his life” based on “pseudotrauma”. “He is, without a doubt, over-dimensioning an event to take economic advantage and pretend to be a victim,” Roger Abdelmassih told Justice.

He said that his son acted with ingratitude, despite everything he had done for him throughout his life, citing, among other issues, the fact that he paid for his college, gave him cars and helped him on several international trips.

Roger Abdelmassih was sentenced to indemnify his son for moral damages at first and second instances and can no longer appeal, as the case has become final. He can only question the calculation of the compensation amount.

As he did not pay the indemnity, the Court ordered the attachment, which falls on the assets of an apartment in Jardim Paulista in which Abdelmassih was under house arrest until July, when the Court of Justice revoked the benefit, ordering him to return to the closed regime .