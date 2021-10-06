Khabib Nurmagomedov tieta Cristiano Ronaldo, stares and praises: “He’s the best of all” | combat

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been living fan days in England. Fanatical about football, the former UFC lightweight champion has been hooking up with the main stars of English football in recent days, and at Manchester United he recorded a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the club this year. The former fighter, now the coach of some of Russia’s top athletes, called CR7 “the best of all”.
– He’s the best of all, keep doing your thing, champion, you inspire millions of people around the world 🌍 – Khabib wrote on social media, where he even posted a video of a face-to-face with the player. CR7 is also an avowed MMA fan.
Khabib Nurmagomedov had already followed Manchester City and United’s games and met figures such as Alex Ferguson, whom he called a “legend”, and Paul Pogba.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Cristiano Ronaldo — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
At 33, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020, right after submitting Justin Gaethje in his second lightweight belt defense (under 70kg). The recent death of father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a victim of Covid-19 in Russia at the age of 57, led the fighter to decide to retire.
