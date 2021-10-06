Kilauea: See images of the most recent Hawaiian volcano eruption

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, has resumed bubbling and spewing lava on the Big Island of Hawaii. According to the US Geological Survey, the eruption began last Wednesday (29), in the crater Halemaumau, on the summit of the volcano.

For now, the authorities have issued some warnings for planes and a series of recommendations for visitors, especially to be careful with the transmission of covid-19, and with the possibility of inhaling Kilauea’s gases and smoke aggravating respiratory illnesses.

In 2018, the volcano had a giant eruption that caused the destruction of more than 700 homes, causing thousands of residents to leave their homes. The volcano spent four months spitting lava nonstop.

On this occasion, after the summit stopped releasing lava, for the first time in historical records, it began to fill with water. This fact has raised a number of concerns due to the possibility of some explosive reaction between geological material at high temperatures and groundwater.

The same area that erupted last week also remained active between December last year and May this year. Below are some of the images of Kilauea’s latest activity.

1. Thermal image showing the lake of fire on the summit of Kilauea

(Source: USGS/M. Patrick/Reproduction)

2. This photo shows two of the many splash sources active at the base of the volcano.

(Source: USGS/K. Mulliken/Reproduction)

3. Overflight of the summit

(Source: USGS/K. Mullike/Reproduction)

4. Halemaumau Crater during the day

(Source: USGS/AP/G1/Reproduction)

5. Halemaumau Crater

(Source: USGS/B. Carr./Reproduction)

6. Lava lake on the rise

(Source: USGS/M. Patrick/Handout via Reuters/G1/Reproduction)

7. Open cracks in the crater wall

(M. Patrick/USGS/Reproduction)