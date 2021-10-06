Lantern x leader: the contrast in the numbers of Chape and Atlético-MG, opponents at Arena Condá | brazilian series a

Opponents on Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), Chapecoense and Atlético-MG contrast in the standings table and also in the numbers in the Brazilian Championship. The first of them is in the position: Verdão do Oeste is the lantern, with 11 points, while Galo leads and has 49.

The difference follows regarding the conditions and also in the cast. Chape struggles to keep the scores in the blue and had a hard time strengthening the group for the Brazilian Nationals. Galo reinforced the group with heavyweight athletes such as Hulk, Vargas and Nacho Fernandez.

Looking at the numbers, Chape is the team that won the least in Serie A. Under Pintado’s command, Verdão do Oeste beat only Bragantino in 23 games played. On the other hand, the Rooster is the one who celebrated the most. There were 15 positive results in 22 matches – the team has one less duel.

CONTRAST BETWEEN LANTERN AND LEADER CHAPECOENSE ATHLETIC-MG WINS 1 15 TIES 8 4 DEFEATS 14 3 SCORED GOALS 18 33 GOALS SUFFERED 36 13 GOAL BALANCE – 18 20 USE 15.9% 74.2%

The contrast between the lantern and the leader is also in the defeats. Verdão lost 14 times in Serie A and leads the way. Atlético-MG was defeated only three times (for Fortaleza, Ceará and Santos) and is the one that suffered the least setback.

With the worst performance (15.9%), Chape also has the worst defense, with 36 goals conceded in 23 games (average of 1.56 goals per game). With the best performance (74.2%), Atlético-MG still has the best effectiveness in defense, with 13 goals conceded in 22 matches (average of 0.59 goals per game).

2 of 2 Atlético-MG vs Chapecoense: tie prevailed in the round — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético-MG vs Chapecoense: tie prevailed in the shift — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atletico-MG

There are 13 rounds in Brasileirão’s lantern, Chape is heading towards Serie B in 2022. Galo, in turn, consolidates in the fight for the title and is the one who most often led Serie A so far: eight rounds.