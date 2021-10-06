Large plane is ‘stuck’ under the catwalk

A large plane bearing Air India company identification was “stuck” under a catwalk in the Asian country’s capital, New Delhi.

Images of the unusual scene, taken by witnesses, were successful on social networks. According to information from the British network BBC, the plane was sold and was being transported to its new hangar when it was arrested. In response to a request from a local journalist, the airline, however, claimed that it no longer had any link with the vehicle.

“This is a deregistered Air India aircraft that has been sold. It was transported last night by the new owners. Air India is not connected to the aircraft in any way,” the statement said, without providing the identity of the new owners , not yet released by the authorities.

In the images posted on social networks, the plane appears partially disassembled, without its wings. New Delhi airport officials told the Times of India that he is no longer part of the fleet that takes off from the location and they have not given any further information on what his new destination would be.