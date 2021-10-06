Largest comet ever seen in the solar system is traveling towards Earth | World and Science

Comet will pass approaches Earthreproduction
Published 10/05/2021 20:47
Bernardinelli-Bernstein was detected in 2014 for the first time, but only seven years later scientists were able to identify it. At first, astronomers mistook it for a dwarf planet, and as it gets closer to Earth, experts will be able to take a closer look.
According to NASA, the US space agency, comets are usually about three to five kilometers across, while Bernardinelli-Bernstein is about 150 kilometers across.
Despite its size, the phenomenon, which is like a massive snowball made up of ice, dust and some rocky material, is still very far from Earth, which means there is no reason to panic.
According to scientists, the comet can take millions of years to circle the sun — while the Earth, for example, takes 365 days and 6 hours. It will only get closer to Earth on January 21, 2031, and even so, it will be closer to the Sun.