Lars Vilks, Swedish author of Mohammed caricature, dies in traffic accident – International

the swedish cartoonist lars vilks, target of an attack in Copenhagen in 2015 who lived under protection after drawing the prophet Mohammed with the body of a dog in 2007, died on Sunday 4 in a traffic accident in Sweden along with the two policemen who were doing his security.

Swedish police confirmed to AFP the death of the 75-year-old cartoonist and the two police officers in a violent accident in the south of the country. It also ruled out the hypothesis of an intentional act.

“It is the subject of investigation like any traffic accident. As there are two police officers involved, an investigation was opened by a specific section of the prosecution,” a local police spokesman told AFP.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on a road in the commune of Markaryd, in the south of the country, when the car collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction, police explained in a statement. The two vehicles caught fire after the collision.

According to the newspaper Express, the police vehicle, which was traveling at high speed, crossed a security fence for reasons not yet determined before colliding with the truck. The truck driver was hospitalized, police said.

After his cartoon of Muhammad as a dog, Vilks came to live under almost uninterrupted protection from numerous threats and attacks by Islamic fundamentalists.

On February 14, 2015, a young Dane of Palestinian origin opened fire during a debate on freedom of expression in Copenhagen, organized after the deadly attack on the magazine. Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

Vilks and the French ambassador were unharmed, but a 55-year-old Danish filmmaker was killed by the young man, who hours later killed a Copenhagen synagogue guard. The assailant died the next day in a clash with Danish police. / AFP and REUTERS