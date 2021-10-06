Last character is Sora from Kingdom Hearts

The latest DLC character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced: Sora, from Kingdom Hearts. The hero was one of the most sought after among Smash Bros fans. to become a fighter on the series.

The news was revealed by director Masahiro Sakurai in a special presentation this Tuesday, October 5th, 2021. Sora arrives at Smash on October 18th.

Sora is the ultimate Super Smash Bros. fighter. Ultimate. Image: Screenshot / Nintendo

Sora’s Keyblade attacks are based on the moves used in the franchise he comes from. He has a little slower strokes, but it’s offset by strength. His weak point is the weight; because it is very light, it can be thrown away more easily.

In addition to the melee moves, Sora is also capable of using spells such as Firaga, Thundaga and Blizzaga. Each spell has a different range and behavior on the field.

Sora uses some familiar Magic for his neutral special. Look at the range on Thundaga: it’s a dream to drop foes from this distance! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/tYlzx0ZtNV — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 5, 2021

Sora’s Final Smash is called Sealing the Keyhole. Sora’s attack hits enemies and seals them behind a door. When the animated sequence ends, the trapped opponents are thrown away. Look:

Sora locks out his foes with his Final Smash, Sealing the Keyhole. …And stay out! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/KTMx7ttbzs — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 5, 2021

Along with the hero comes the new Hollow Bastion phase. The arena is quite simple, with just a platform suspended in the center. The highlight is the presentation in the background, which brings numerous references to the series. When Dive to the Heart starts, the scene changes.

There are also nine tracks from the Kingdom Hearts game soundtrack that were included in the game. If you have Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory installed on your Nintendo Switch, you will have access to one more song: Dearly Beloved. An original song was composed for Sora’s addition to Smash.

His initial look is based on Sora’s look in Kingdom Hearts 1. He also has other variations of several other games in the franchise: Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts 3D and Kingdom Hearts 3. There are also other shapes, including Timeless River. In all, there are eight variations. Players will also find 5 Spirits of Sora.

In addition to the new character, Sakurai also announced three new Mii Fighters costumes, including a Splatoon skin and a Doom Slayer skin. These extra visuals arrive on October 18th.

