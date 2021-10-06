Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano forms a delta 500 meters into the sea; videos

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is increasingly entering the Atlantic Ocean, and its accumulation has formed a marine delta that has already reached more than 500 meters into the sea.

In geography, a delta is formed by the accumulation of sediment from a river in the ocean, in a triangular shape. In the case of the marine delta in the Canary Islands, the sediment is the volcanic lava itself that descends from the volcano through a fissure in the surface of its cone to the coast.

This fissure, created by the lava, is approximately 30 meters deep in the sea. According to Rádio Televisão Canaria, the delta formed already occupies an area of ​​36 hectares and has advanced 540 meters from the coast towards the ocean.

A video recorded by drone of the ICMAN (Institute of Marine Sciences of Andalucia) and published by the CSIC (Superior Council for Scientific Investigations) of Spain shows the accumulation of lava forming the delta, while clouds of gases arise due to the contact of volcanic material with the marine water.

The head of Volcanic Surveillance of the National Geographic Institute of Spain, Carmen López, explained that the gaseous emission is due to the thermal contrast between the lava and the sea and that it is composed of water vapor and hydrochloric acid. According to the expert, such emission only affects the contact zone, although she warned that nearby populations should be informed about wind changes.

From another angle, firefighters from the Canary Islands also registered the lava delta. They work on checking affected roofs and homes. Lava from the volcano has affected more than 1,000 buildings. Check out the video below.

sulfur dioxide

The Involcan (Canary Islands Volcanic Institute) reported today that the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already emitted around 250,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) since September 19, when it erupted.

The estimate is based on the measurement of SO2 emission in land mobile position, which currently has “important limitations due to several factors”.

Despite this, the agency says that knowing the levels of sulfur dioxide emitted also makes it possible to estimate the volume of lava released by the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which is approximately 35 million cubic meters.

The scientific committee that advises the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan calculated days ago that the volume of material emitted by the volcano, which would include pyroclasts, was around 80 million cubic meters. In other words, the damage so far may be less than imagined.

*With information from EFE