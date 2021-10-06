Leak dumped 474,000 liters of oil off California coast, officials estimate | World

The rupture of an oil pipeline, on Saturday (2), threw about 474,000 liters of oil off the coast of California, state authorities estimated on Sunday (3).
Oil accumulated on California beach after oil spill in October 3, 2021 photo — Photo: Ringo HW Chiu/AP
According to the US state government, more than 3,000 barrels of oil – or 474,000 liters – already cover an area of 33 square kilometers in the Pacific Ocean with oil.
The area most affected by the spill is the city of Huntington Beach, which is located about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.
Map shows Huntington Beach, city most affected by oil spill off the coast of California — Photo: G1 World
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Car called the incident an “environmental disaster” and called it a “potential ecological disaster.”
“The wetland area is being destroyed and parts of our coast are now covered in oil,” Car told a news conference.
The pipeline rupture killed fish and birds, which were scattered on the sand, as well as oil-soaked algae.
US government officials clean beach after oil spill in October 3, 2021 photo — Photo: Ringo HW Chiu/AP
The spill extends from the Huntington Beach pier to Newport Beach, a stretch of coastline that is popular with surfers and sunbathers.
The US Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had opened an investigation to discover the possible causes of the spill.
Oil-covered beach in California in October 3, 2021 photo — Photo: Ringo HW Chiu/AP
The California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife has banned fisheries in coastal areas affected by the spill.
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting the release of federal funds to help with cleanup efforts.