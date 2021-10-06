Learn how to issue a Covid vaccination certificate through Connect SUS

The evolution of the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil motivated the requirement of a vaccination passport in several cities in the country. Soccer stadiums in Santa Catarina are already asking for the document and Florianópolis plans to start demanding proof as of November 16th.

With this, the Ministry of Health standardized a way to view, save and print the vaccination status of each citizen. Through the Connect SUS application, it is possible to issue a vaccination passport or, as it is called, the “Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate”, a document that proves and details the vaccination of each person.

The document is valid for 12 months, from the date of issue, throughout the national territory, but some countries are also accepting this form of proof.

SUS Connect Errors

Some citizens who are already using Connect SUS complain about the delay in updating the status of the vaccine in the application. The Ministry of Health informed that it is the responsibility of the vaccination posts in the states and municipalities to record the vaccination data in the national system that feeds the Connect SUS.

According to the folder, within 72 hours of sending the records by the municipalities, the information is placed on the platform.

Those who do not have their registration correctly available in the application within 10 days after the immunization must look for the vaccination site or the state or municipal health department to request registration and send the data to the national system.

Vaccination Certificate x Vaccination Card

The Vaccination Certificate can only be issued after the application of two doses or a single dose and serves as a passport for the vaccine. On the other hand, the “Digital Vaccination Card” can be issued from the first dose and is gradually updated with the completion of the national system.

How to download the vaccination certificate through Connect SUS

​ To enter Connect SUS, you can download the application on the system Android or not IOS . It is also possible to enter through the website. connectsus.health.gov.br .

​ To access your data, you must have an account in the federal government system, the gov.br . If you already have an account, just enter with CPF and password. If not, it is possible to register in the site or in the app with the same data.

​ To get the certificate, in the app or website, click on the “Vaccines” icon.

​ Then press no in the box containing the vaccine information.

​ Press the blue “Certificate of Vaccination” button. This icon only appears for those who took both doses or the single dose.

​ The document, which will be issued with a validity of 12 months, has information such as name, CPF, CNS and all data on the doses taken. The certificate also shows a QR Code to validate the voucher.

​ To issue the certificate in another language, click on the country’s flag and initials at the top of the page. There are options in Spanish and English. ​

How to download the vaccination card through the Connect SUS

​ After entering Connect SUS by cell phone or web, with the gov.br account, click on the “Vaccine” icon.

​ Then press the blue button “Digital Vaccination Card”.

​ The document has information such as name, CPF, CNS and all the data on the doses taken.

​ To output the PDF document for printing, click on the icon in the upper right corner of the page. ​

Image tutorial for downloading documents from Conecta SUS

