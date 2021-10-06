Lenovo Legion Play: Android Portable Console Leaks in Images

Chinese manufacturer Lenovo is or was developing a new gaming notebook that uses Android as its operating system. The information is from the website Lilliputing, who managed to access the device’s details and images on the company’s official websites.

The Lenovo Legion Play is an “AAA gaming” device with a 7″ screen in Full HD resolution and 16:9 aspect, featuring thin edges and support for the HDR 10 standard. It has built-in controls on the sides, two speakers, and a 7,000 mAh battery.

The white color version of Legion Play.Source: Lilliputing

Legion Play connectivity is USB-C and it features the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition to Android apps, it possibly works with streaming games on services such as GeForce Now (whose icon is present in the images) and xCloud.

The model from two angles.Source: Lilliputing

Even a liquid-cooled version called the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel H20 Edition has been identified, but for now it only exists in concept form.

Where is he?

Still according to the Lilliputing, Lenovo’s gaming notebook should have been featured at this year’s MWC 2021. The mobile event took place exceptionally in June and partially digitally, because of prevention measures against covid-19.

The supposed liquid-cooled rear version.Source: Lilliputing

The device was not presented and the brand has not made any kind of teaser so far about the model, but the content in the source code of the site remains until today. As the brand hasn’t spoken so far, it’s still not possible to know if Legion Play is still in development, will be unveiled or soon or has its release dropped.

Lenovo has invested in the mobile gaming device segment: the Legion Phone Duel has already been reviewed by TechWorld, the second generation was announced in April this year and a third device would already be in development.