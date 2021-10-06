‘Lied to me’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will face Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In Times of the Emperor. She will demand an explanation after discovering that she was the victim of a messy story that destroyed her relationship with Samuel (Michel Gomes). “You lied to me”, will say the first doctor in Brazil in the six o’clock soap opera.

Gabriela Medvedovski’s character was engaged to the former slave in the first phase of the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. However, she began to feel jealous of the boy’s proximity to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and believed when her younger sister said that she had seen the two of them kissing.

Because of this lie, the young dreamer ended her engagement and went abroad in order to fulfill her greatest desire: to study Medicine. After discovering that the case of the Countess of Barral was with Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), Pilar will take the story out in the open.

In a scene that will air this Wednesday (6) , she will try to understand the reasons that made Dolores do this evil, only clarified eight years later. “You lied to me. Now I know. The Countess and Samuel never had anything. Why did you lie, Dolores? Why?”, the doctor asked, incredulous at the young woman’s attitude.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#77 – Luísa makes a big revelation to Pilar in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.