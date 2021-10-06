Lira presents a new proposal for ICMS on fuels based on the average value of the last 2 years

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), presented this Tuesday a proposal to try to reduce the impact on the final consumer of increases in prices of fuels from a change in the form of taxation of the ICMS about the input.

In an interview with journalists, Lira said that, under the project, this state tax will have a fixed rate to be determined based on the average of the last two years.

This percentage will then be in effect for a whole year, in order to ensure predictability and reduce impacts for consumers.

The president of the Chamber exemplified that, if the text is approved, the 2022 ICMS rate would be based on the average for 2020 and 2021.

Currently, ICMS is charged every 15 days, which, in theory, raises the price of the final fuel when there is an increase in the value of a barrel of Petroleum or from exchange.

After meetings with leaders from the allied base and the opposition, the president of the Chamber said that he intends to vote on the proposal on Wednesday next week, the 13th, after the holiday.

Lira highlighted that Petrobras’ fuel price policy is linked to the variation of the dollar and the price of a barrel of oil. “The problem is that the increases that are given in fuels by oil and the dollar, the ICMS is an evil cousin, it contributes a lot to the increase in fuels in a geometrical way, increase on top of increase with the whole chain embedded in it” , he said.

“ICMS needs to have a calmer and calmer treatment, but each one knowing that we are not working against state governments nor demonizing any kind of federation, on the contrary, we are working to minimize this moment of global difficulty”, he reinforced.

The president of the Chamber mentioned that the Union’s taxes levied on fuels are fixed, which leads to an increase in collection only when there is an increase in sales.

He said that in the case of ICMS, this currently does not occur, which leads to an increase in collection both due to increased sales and an increase in the price of the input.

According to Lira, the change, if approved, will allow for a reduction of up to 8% of the price of the Gasoline for the end consumer.

Lira has actively participated in discussions about the price of fuel, which is skyrocketing by more than 50% this year, and accepted the proposal presented by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro to fix the value of the ICMS.

Bolsonaro blames the state tax for the high value of the input and even resorted to Federal Supreme Court (STF) to oblige Congress to legislate on the issue.

Last week, while participating in an event in Alagoas alongside the president, Lira repeated Bolsonaro’s argument stating that the state tax is responsible for the high price of fuel, and said that the Chamber will fulfill its role of supporting the government in the approval of reforms.

“Do you know what makes fuel expensive? These are state taxes,” Lira said in a speech.

In addition to the proposal on ICMS, the government is also discussing the possible creation of a fund with Petrobras resources to serve as a fuel price regulator.