Live Football: Corinthians x Bahia; lineups and where to watch today’s game

On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, another live football match will take place between Corinthians and Bahia for the Campeonato Brasileiro, the game will take place tonight, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Bahia playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Real Time at Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Corinthians and Bahia) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Corinthians x Bahia.

There are seven rounds in sixth place, Corinthians is coming off a heroic draw against Bragantino, achieved in the final minutes. The score kept the team unbeaten in nine games (five draws and four wins) and in the pursuit of Bragantino, who also has 34 points, but has an advantage on goal difference.

Bahia opens the relegation zone of Serie A with 23 points, one less than Santos, the first club out of the stick. The team did not take the field in the last round, as the game against Peixe was postponed to October 27th.

Factsheet – Corinthians x Bahia

Match Corinthians x Bahia Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/05/2021 at 9:30 pm Streaming Premiere and Real Time at Globo Sports Objective game valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão Stadium Neo Química Arena Local Sao Paulo-SP Corinthians lineup João Victor, Cássio, Fagner, Gabriel Pereira, Gil, Fábio Santos, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Cantillo. Bahia lineup Mateus Claus, Nino Paraíba, Lucas Fonseca [Gustavo Henrique ou Ligger], Lucas Araújo, Luiz Otávio, Juninho Capixaba, Mugni, Daniel [Gilberto], Oscar Ruiz [Maycon Douglas], Rodallega and Isnaldo. Modality Brazilian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

