Live Football: Náutico x Goiás; where to watch for Series B

On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, another live football match will take place between Náutico and Goiás for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Goiás playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and SportTV, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Náutico and Goiás) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Nautical x Goiás.

Technical sheet – Nautical x Goiás

Match Nautical x Goiás Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/05/2021 at 9:30 pm Streaming SportTV and Premiere Objective Match valid for the 29th round of Series B Local Afflicted, Recife-BA Nautical Lineup Camutanga, Anderson, Hereda, Rafael Ribeiro, Júnior Tavares, Matheus Trindade (Matheus Jesus) Rhaldney, Jean Carlos, Jaílson, Caio Dantas and Vinícius. Goiás lineup David Duarte, Tadeu, Apodi, Luan Dias, Reynaldo, Artur, Diego (Caio Vinícius), Elvis, Nicolas, Alef Manga and Fellipe Bastos. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Live – 2nd Half

CenárioMT is a credible live football news source, visit our page for more exclusive content.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.

Related