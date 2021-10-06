Live Football: Náutico x Goiás; where to watch for Series B

Náutico and Goiás face off for the Brazilian Championship Serie B 2021 this Tuesday
On Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, another live football match will take place between Náutico and Goiás for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).
Where to watch?
This time with Goiás playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and SportTV, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Náutico and Goiás) already have their probable lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Nautical x Goiás.
Technical sheet – Nautical x Goiás
|Match
|Nautical x Goiás
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/05/2021 at 9:30 pm
|Streaming
|SportTV and Premiere
|Objective
|Match valid for the 29th round of Series B
|Local
|Afflicted, Recife-BA
|Nautical Lineup
|Camutanga, Anderson, Hereda, Rafael Ribeiro, Júnior Tavares, Matheus Trindade (Matheus Jesus) Rhaldney, Jean Carlos, Jaílson, Caio Dantas and Vinícius.
|Goiás lineup
|David Duarte, Tadeu, Apodi, Luan Dias, Reynaldo, Artur, Diego (Caio Vinícius), Elvis, Nicolas, Alef Manga and Fellipe Bastos.
|Modality
|Brazilian Championship Series B
|Progress
|Live – 2nd Half
